Hyundai's New Truck Is Coming for the Toyota Tacoma
Hyundai is working on a new pickup truck. Positioned above the compact Santa Cruz, the company's second truck will compete with vehicles like the Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma. And unlike sister company Kia's new Tasman, Hyundai's truck is headed to our shores.
"Since launching the Santa Cruz in 2021, the company has gained valuable experience and brand presence, positioning it strongly to broaden its reach in the heart of the U.S. market," Hyundai said in a statement.
During the company's Investor Day event this week, Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said the new pickup truck will use a body-on-frame platform — the same sort of construction used in the aforementioned competitors. Muñoz said this truck could also spawn an SUV. Picture something like the Toyota 4Runner.
Hyundai plans to develop this midsize truck in house. At the same time, the company will partner with General Motors on other compact and midsize trucks, though those vehicles will be designed and built for countries in Central and South America.
We expect Hyundai to debut its new truck in the next couple of years. The company says its goal is to launch the pickup "before 2030" in North America.