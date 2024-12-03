CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Recapping all the news from the Los Angeles Auto Show

Matt and Alistair catch up on LAAS, the Corvette E-Ray and more

Los Angeles Auto Show sign
  written by
    edited by
  • Matt and Alistair discuss the LA Auto Show.
  • They also chat about Jaguar's massive rebrand.
  • And Alistair recaps driving the Corvette E-Ray.

Matt and Alistair return to talk about the Jaguar rebrand, the Los Angeles Auto Show, and Alistair's experience driving the Chevy Corvette E-Ray.

Catch the entire episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

Jake Sundstrom

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Kathleen Clonts

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

