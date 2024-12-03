- Matt and Alistair discuss the LA Auto Show.
- They also chat about Jaguar's massive rebrand.
- And Alistair recaps driving the Corvette E-Ray.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Recapping all the news from the Los Angeles Auto Show
