Automakers, SAE and White House Want to Make Charging EVs Much Easier

The Biden administration, together with the SAE’s Industries Technology Consortia, as well as a group of automakers and charging suppliers like ChargePoint, Ford, Rivian, Toyota and Electrify America, are coming together to standardize how we charge electric cars. In short, the group made up of both automakers and charging companies wants to standardize the charging experience so that users can simply plug their cars in and instantly charge. Standardization will eliminate the need for the litany of apps and payment systems that currently hamper much of the nation's charging infrastructure and make using a public charger such a nightmare.

Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, said: "We are rapidly approaching a future where every EV driver can just plug in, charge up, and go; the network will talk to your car and process the payment seamlessly.” Some manufacturers offer this functionality already, though it is far from the standard. Ford, for example, offers Plug & Charge via its FordPass app. Others do too, and the number has been growing in recent years, which may explain in part why the push for a standard Plug & Charge experience comes directly from automakers.

Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Porsche, BMW, and more already offer some Plug & Charge experience. Crucially, the standardized Plug & Charge system sets out to eliminate the need for any apps or secondary billing. Instead, the chargers will communicate directly with the vehicle, billing the owner directly through his or her car. Additionally, the system will be more secure, granting users enhanced safety when paying for charging. Unfortunately, it’s tough to say when consumers will see the effects of this agreement begin to take hold. The group gave no timeline in its announcement.