Minor cabin tweaks

Toyota switched up a few of the interior details for 2025, including some new wood trim pieces and patterns in the seatbacks. But to anyone who's sat inside a Sienna in the last few years, the cabin will feel pretty much the same. I spent my time in a Limited trim and was reminded just how much passenger space this minivan has.

The second-row captain's chairs have the ability to slide forward and backward on rails. If the third row is empty, you can move the chairs back and extend the leg rest to experience peak comfort. Seriously, it's one of the nicest rear seat experiences this side of a Maybach.

The third row is still usable for adults, especially if you convince those in the second row to slide forward a bit. And, like before, the third row can stow completely in the floor, creating a flat area to haul cargo. With all seats occupied, the storage space is decent enough for a moderate grocery run, but the area gets much bigger with the back seats stowed away.

Our comprehensive rating on the Toyota Sienna has a breakdown on its safety tech and how we like it on the road. The 2025 model retains the same expansive list of standard features and adds new ones like the aforementioned Advanced Rear Seat Reminder system.