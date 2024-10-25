Skip to main content

2025 Toyota Sienna First Drive: Even More Family-Friendly

Toyota's refreshed minivan gets some very thoughtful new features

2025 Toyota Sienna driving
  • The new 2025 Toyota Sienna has a few more tricks up its sleeve.
  • A new safety system can detect if a passenger is left in the vehicle on accident and alert the driver.
  • The Sienna also gets new interior options like a rear seat refrigerator and vacuum.

The Toyota Sienna is one of the most well-known minivans in the game, and for good reason. It's efficient, comfortable and, above all else, remarkably practical. For 2025, Toyota gave its family hauler a few updates to make it even better than before. None of the changes are groundbreaking, but they make an already excellent minivan even more impressive.

Here's what's new

The biggest improvement for the 2025 Sienna is a new Advanced Rear Seat Reminder System, which is designed to avoid emergencies in the event that a child is left in the car. The technology uses wave radar to scan the cabin after the driver turns off the vehicle and exits. If it senses a passenger was left behind in the second or third row, the Sienna will flash the hazards and sound the lock chime. About 90 seconds after that, it will start to sound the horn.

2025 Toyota Sienna interior

For customers registered to Toyota Safety Connect, you will get a text sent to your phone after four minutes without intervention. Finally, the Sienna will call the number saved to the account as a final course of action. These last two steps are only available with the subscription; the initial warnings come standard on every Sienna.

There's also a new vacuum and rear seat refrigerator. These features are tied together and come standard on the top Platinum trim, or are optional on the Limited. While I personally didn't spill my Doritos during a brief stint in the back seat, I can confirm that the vacuum works well. Same goes for the fridge, which can easily cool down a few drinks or some snacks.

Toyota also added its latest infotainment system to the Sienna. A 12.3-inch display is available on most models, and it includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's the same system you'll find in just about every other Toyota on the road — one the Edmunds team likes quite a bit.

2025 Toyota Sienna vacuum

Minor cabin tweaks

Toyota switched up a few of the interior details for 2025, including some new wood trim pieces and patterns in the seatbacks. But to anyone who's sat inside a Sienna in the last few years, the cabin will feel pretty much the same. I spent my time in a Limited trim and was reminded just how much passenger space this minivan has.

The second-row captain's chairs have the ability to slide forward and backward on rails. If the third row is empty, you can move the chairs back and extend the leg rest to experience peak comfort. Seriously, it's one of the nicest rear seat experiences this side of a Maybach.

The third row is still usable for adults, especially if you convince those in the second row to slide forward a bit. And, like before, the third row can stow completely in the floor, creating a flat area to haul cargo. With all seats occupied, the storage space is decent enough for a moderate grocery run, but the area gets much bigger with the back seats stowed away.

Our comprehensive rating on the Toyota Sienna has a breakdown on its safety tech and how we like it on the road. The 2025 model retains the same expansive list of standard features and adds new ones like the aforementioned Advanced Rear Seat Reminder system. 

2025 Toyota Sienna driving

Still nails the basics

Aside from that list of updates, most of the Sienna is still the same. This is still a hybrid-only minivan — its sole powertrain is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor. Total output is 245 horsepower; last time Edmunds had one in for testing, it hit 60 mph in 8.3 seconds.

That makes the Sienna slower than some of its competitors, but this engine delivers the kind of smooth around-town performance that most minivan shoppers desire. Only on a freeway on-ramp will you notice the slower acceleration. Otherwise, the hybrid setup is wonderful to live with on a daily basis.

It's also efficient; Edmunds owned an all-wheel-drive Sienna and put nearly 20,000 miles on it, averaging 33 mpg. With no major mechanical differences in the new model, you should expect similar fuel economy. For those in warmer climates who don't need AWD, the standard front-drive setup should eke out a few more miles per gallon.

2025 Toyota Sienna rear 3/4

Choosing the right one

The new Sienna has six trim levels to pick from, with all-wheel drive available across the lineup for $2,000. On the low end is the LE with front-wheel drive, starting at $40,635 including the $1,450 destination charge. Above that, you have the $45,445 XLE and $48,090 XSE, followed by the $51,650 Limited and top-shelf $57,595 Platinum.

Toyota also continues to offer the Sienna Woodland trim, which comes with a 1-inch suspension lift and a 3,500-pound towing rating. It costs $51,875 including destination.

With these updates, the 2025 Sienna raises its already high bar. Toyota made subtle improvements but kept the important stuff the same, resulting in an excellent final product.

2025 Toyota Sienna front 3/4
