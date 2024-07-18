Ford Bronco: What We Learned After 40,000 Miles of Ownership

After 40,000 miles, our 2021 Ford Bronco long-term test is ending. So long, and thanks for all of the G.O.A.Ts ... err, fish.

Edmunds maintains a fleet of vehicles that we typically purchase and test for a year. This way we can better show you what they're actually like to live with on a daily basis. Our Ford Bronco test actually ended up lasting for more than two years. That extended duration gave us plenty of time to find things we loved about it and — like any long-term relationship — things that we didn't.

We'll cover the highlights here and encourage you to watch our Bronco video below. For all of the full commentary about everything, check out our Bronco's long-term page. And, heck, if you're suitably inspired after all of that to own one yourself, you can search our inventory for new and used Broncos.