The long-anticipated next-generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma is almost here, and it's entering a much different landscape than it did with the last version debuted in 2016. While there were a handful of other midsize pickups on the market then, the rivals this time around are far more competitive. New versions of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Ford Ranger are all hitting showrooms this calendar year, and the Nissan Frontier was completely overhauled not too long ago. Even though the Tacoma has been the best-selling model in its segment for nearly two decades, the outgoing model feels dated compared to its rivals and was in need of more than just an update.

A clean-sheet redesign gave Toyota's designers and engineers an opportunity to improve on some of the Taco's weaknesses without losing the elements that have made the truck so popular. You can read all about the 2024 Tacoma's changes and updates as well as a trim level breakdown that helps sort through which models have which features, but we wanted to focus in on some of the new Taco's details.