2024 Mercedes-Benz C 63 Blows Off the Doors With Nearly 700 HP

Like all current C-Class models, the C 63 is primarily driven by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. However, a large turbocharger that utilizes an integrated electric motor (fed by a 400-volt electric system) to help spool the turbocharger quickly helps this hand-built four-cylinder develop 476 horsepower. For those keeping track, that's nearly double the output of the base C 300, and the torque bump from 295 lb-ft to 402 lb-ft is impressive too. And for the first time in the C 63's history, the engine routes power to all four wheels, courtesy of a nine-speed transmission.

But the fireworks don't stop there. The C 63 also plants a 150-kW electric motor at the rear axle, where it's joined by an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and a two-speed transmission. The electric motor primarily powers the rear wheels, though it can divert energy to the front if it detects too much slip and determines the car needs additional traction.

Between the two power sources, the C 63 generates a stonking maximum output of 680 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque. Note that this is only available for a short amount of time, as the electric motor only allows its max 201-horsepower boost in 10-second bursts. After that, its output falls to a still significant 94 hp. Mercedes says the C 63 will rocket from a standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds, which is about half a second quicker than the previous version.

While the C 63 is a plug-in hybrid, its 6.1-kWh battery pack is modestly sized, and the 3.7-kW onboard charger isn't designed to rapidly draw electricity from a charging station. Mercedes admits the electric component is primarily to augment acceleration, as EV range on a full charge is estimated at just 8 miles.

The C 63 isn't all about forward attack, of course. Extreme stopping and cornering performance are other AMG hallmarks, and the C 63 kicks things off with six-piston brakes up front (the rear uses a single), and we wouldn't be surprised if carbon-ceramics eventually made an appearance on the options list. On the handling side, the C 63 comes standard with adaptive dampers with three settings — Comfort, Sport and Sport + — and rear-axle steering, which tightens the turning radius at low speeds and offers increased vehicle stability at high speeds.