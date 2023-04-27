The current Defender now offers a choice of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, two- and four-door configurations, and your pick of a 110- or 130-inch wheelbase should you prefer the four-door variant. Easy, right?

Now that you’re a Defender expert, the latest updates will make more sense given this SUV’s increasingly complex build sheet. To start, the new Defender Outbound is based on the four-door 130 format — think of the 130 as the long boy. Except instead of having the usual third row of seats offered in the Defender 130, the Outbound jettisons them in favor of (much!) more cargo room. Measuring in at approximately 47 cubic feet, the cavernous trunk has rubber flooring, additional latch points, and the rearmost windows are replaced by body-color panels.

This five-passenger version of the Defender 130 is offered with a choice of 20- or 22-inch wheels — though only the smaller set is available with Goodyear all-terrain tires compared to the all-season rubber used on the bigger rollers. Starting at $85,975, all Defender Outbounds are motivated by a 395-horsepower supercharged inline-six coupled to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Available colors include Fuji White, Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black and Eiger Grey. Land Rover seems to assume Outbound buyers aren’t big fans of pastels apparently.