2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Gains Five-Passenger Outbound Model and Optional V8
The Land Rover Defender 130 lineup expands with 5-passenger Outbound and available V8
The Land Rover Defender is quickly becoming something of a Swiss Army knife on four wheels. That’s because this go-anywhere British SUV is adding a new trim in the form of the five-seat Outbound model, along with greater availability of its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. And if you’re feeling nostalgic about 4x4s of yesteryear, Land Rover has those warm and fuzzies covered with the new retro-themed County appearance package.
Before diving into all of these new additions, let’s have a quick Defender-related recap. After decades of loyal service, the iconic and brick-shaped Defender was given a complete redesign for the 2020 model year. The lines were smoother and the shape less, well, brick-like in nature. It was built on a new unibody platform, and while there were some skeptics, this new-era Defender maintained the go-anywhere capability of its illustrious predecessor.
The current Defender now offers a choice of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, two- and four-door configurations, and your pick of a 110- or 130-inch wheelbase should you prefer the four-door variant. Easy, right?
Now that you’re a Defender expert, the latest updates will make more sense given this SUV’s increasingly complex build sheet. To start, the new Defender Outbound is based on the four-door 130 format — think of the 130 as the long boy. Except instead of having the usual third row of seats offered in the Defender 130, the Outbound jettisons them in favor of (much!) more cargo room. Measuring in at approximately 47 cubic feet, the cavernous trunk has rubber flooring, additional latch points, and the rearmost windows are replaced by body-color panels.
This five-passenger version of the Defender 130 is offered with a choice of 20- or 22-inch wheels — though only the smaller set is available with Goodyear all-terrain tires compared to the all-season rubber used on the bigger rollers. Starting at $85,975, all Defender Outbounds are motivated by a 395-horsepower supercharged inline-six coupled to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Available colors include Fuji White, Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black and Eiger Grey. Land Rover seems to assume Outbound buyers aren’t big fans of pastels apparently.
Another new branch on the Defender family tree is rooted in what’s under the hood of 130 and 110 trims. For the first time, the Defender 130 is available with a 493-hp version of the SUV’s optional supercharged mild hybrid V8 engine. Until now, the 130 was offered with a choice of two versions of supercharged inline-six. Pricing for the V8-equipped Defender 130 starts at $118,075 including destination fee. This V8 powertrain will also be available in Defender 110, though only in the SE trim level. The Defender 110 will continue to be available with this same supercharged V8, though in a higher state of tune that churns out 518 hp in both the Defender V8 and Defender V8 Carpathian trims.
Last but not least, the new County appearance package — offered on four-door 110 models — takes a page from the vintage design of the first-gen Defender County models. Available in Fuji White, Santorini Black and Tasman Blue, it features blue or white side graphics and rugged-looking (though equally hard-to-keep-clean) 20-inch white-painted alloy wheels. Considering the lofty price of the Defender, this vintage cosmetic upgrade seems a steal at only $600.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Land Rover Defender family tree continues to gain more branches. This is the case whether you want more cargo room (and less seating), added horsepower, or you're feeling nostalgic for the classic first-generation Defender.