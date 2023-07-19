2024 Hyundai Kona Pricing Announced, Starts at $25,435

We were stunned when Hyundai unveiled the second-generation 2024 Kona at this year's New York Auto Show — not only does the exterior design's creases and full-width light bar give the small crossover a distinct presence among its ho-hum competitors, but the interior appears to give even the luxurious Mazda CX-30 a run for its money. And now we know exactly what the gas version of the subcompact SUV will cost: The 2024 Hyundai Kona starts at $25,435, including destination charges.

That would be for the base front-wheel-drive SE model, which is well equipped with:

2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque)

Continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT)

Remote engine start

17-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

Keyless entry and ignition

60/40-split rear seat

Cloth upholstery

12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite radio

Six-speaker audio system

Four USB-C ports

You also get a suite of standard advanced safety equipment, which includes:

Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Lane keeping assistance (steers the Hyundai back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Lane centering system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)

Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Safe exit assist (can prevent a rear passenger from opening a door into traffic approaching from behind)

Stepping up to the SEL will set you back $26,785. We think it's well worth the extra spend, as it adds:

18-inch wheels

Heated mirrors

Roof rails

Rear tinted windows

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Rear air vents

Power driver's seat

Height-adjustable passenger seat

Cargo cover

The SEL's available Convenience package costs $2,200 and includes:

12.3-inch digital driver display

Column-mounted shifter with shift paddles on the steering wheel

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Heated front seats

LED interior lightning

Wireless charging pad

Navigation system

Wi-Fi hotspot

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition

Front cross-traffic warning

Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)

The N Line ($31,895) is positioned as the sporty Kona. It starts with the features of the SEL with Convenience package and adds:

Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (190 hp and 195 lb-ft)

Eight-speed automatic transmission

19-inch wheels

Unique exterior body styling

Black mirror caps

Dual exhaust tips

Sunroof

Sport seats with faux suede upholstery

Metal pedals

Eight-speaker Bose audio system

The range-topping Limited ($32,985) comes with all the bells and whistles. It starts with the SEL and Convenience package equipment, then includes:

Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (190 hp and 195 lb-ft)

Eight-speed automatic transmission

19-inch wheels

Satin chrome exterior trim

Sunroof

Hands-free liftgate

Ambient lighting

Heated steering wheel

Ventilated front seats

Synthetic leather upholstery

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)

Blind-spot camera (displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when you activate a turn signal)

Remote Smart Parking Assist (lets the driver use a smartphone app to remotely guide the vehicle into a parking spot)

360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Kona and its surroundings in tight parking situations)

All-wheel drive is available on every trim level for an extra $1,500, and also adds an independent rear suspension, a Snow driving mode, and a temporary spare tire for the N Line and Limited. (These trims otherwise come with a a tire mobility kit instead of a spare.)

We also know that a new Kona Electric is on the way, but there's no word about pricing for that version yet. We're also not sure if the new Kona Hybrid will make it to our shores or whether the previous generation's Kona N hot hatch will return. Stay tuned to our 2024 Hyundai Kona page for the latest on this redesigned small crossover.