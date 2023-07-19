- The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona starts at $25,435, including destination charges.
- Across the board, the new Kona is a couple thousand dollars more than the current model.
- We think the futuristic styling and new features are worth waiting for.
- No word yet on Kona Electric pricing, or whether the Kona Hybrid will make it stateside.
2024 Hyundai Kona Pricing Announced, Starts at $25,435
Top trims still have wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for some reason
We were stunned when Hyundai unveiled the second-generation 2024 Kona at this year's New York Auto Show — not only does the exterior design's creases and full-width light bar give the small crossover a distinct presence among its ho-hum competitors, but the interior appears to give even the luxurious Mazda CX-30 a run for its money. And now we know exactly what the gas version of the subcompact SUV will cost: The 2024 Hyundai Kona starts at $25,435, including destination charges.
That would be for the base front-wheel-drive SE model, which is well equipped with:
- 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque)
- Continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT)
- Remote engine start
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- 60/40-split rear seat
- Cloth upholstery
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite radio
- Six-speaker audio system
- Four USB-C ports
You also get a suite of standard advanced safety equipment, which includes:
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assistance (steers the Hyundai back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Lane centering system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Safe exit assist (can prevent a rear passenger from opening a door into traffic approaching from behind)
Stepping up to the SEL will set you back $26,785. We think it's well worth the extra spend, as it adds:
- 18-inch wheels
- Heated mirrors
- Roof rails
- Rear tinted windows
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Rear air vents
- Power driver's seat
- Height-adjustable passenger seat
- Cargo cover
The SEL's available Convenience package costs $2,200 and includes:
- 12.3-inch digital driver display
- Column-mounted shifter with shift paddles on the steering wheel
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Heated front seats
- LED interior lightning
- Wireless charging pad
- Navigation system
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Voice recognition
- Front cross-traffic warning
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)
The N Line ($31,895) is positioned as the sporty Kona. It starts with the features of the SEL with Convenience package and adds:
- Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (190 hp and 195 lb-ft)
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- 19-inch wheels
- Unique exterior body styling
- Black mirror caps
- Dual exhaust tips
- Sunroof
- Sport seats with faux suede upholstery
- Metal pedals
- Eight-speaker Bose audio system
The range-topping Limited ($32,985) comes with all the bells and whistles. It starts with the SEL and Convenience package equipment, then includes:
- Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (190 hp and 195 lb-ft)
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- 19-inch wheels
- Satin chrome exterior trim
- Sunroof
- Hands-free liftgate
- Ambient lighting
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rear automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
- Blind-spot camera (displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when you activate a turn signal)
- Remote Smart Parking Assist (lets the driver use a smartphone app to remotely guide the vehicle into a parking spot)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Kona and its surroundings in tight parking situations)
All-wheel drive is available on every trim level for an extra $1,500, and also adds an independent rear suspension, a Snow driving mode, and a temporary spare tire for the N Line and Limited. (These trims otherwise come with a a tire mobility kit instead of a spare.)
We also know that a new Kona Electric is on the way, but there's no word about pricing for that version yet. We're also not sure if the new Kona Hybrid will make it to our shores or whether the previous generation's Kona N hot hatch will return. Stay tuned to our 2024 Hyundai Kona page for the latest on this redesigned small crossover.
Edmunds says
Across the board, the 2024 Hyundai Kona is a couple thousand dollars more expensive than a comparable 2023 model. We think the slick new design and enhanced feature content at every level is worth the price bump.