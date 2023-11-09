- The 2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport gets a fresh look, an upgraded suspension, all-terrain tires and new skid plates.
- Honda adds a redesigned console and a larger, faster center screen to all models.
- All models benefit from updated styling cues, like a new tailgate that reads "Ridgeline."
2024 Honda Ridgeline Adds TrailSport Trim, Makes Minor Updates
Ridgeline gets a meaningful face-lift, complete with TrailSport trim
Honda's Ridgeline is joining the ranks of the brand’s growing TrailSport lineup for 2024. The formula is largely the same for all TrailSport models, offering upgrades to make them more rugged and off-road capable. In the case of the Ridgeline, these include a number of mechanical and cosmetic changes.
Honda says the Ridgeline TrailSport will have new suspension tuning with updated spring rates, new stabilizer bars, and new damper valve tuning (nerd speak for describing the way oil moves through the shock absorber) that will improve articulation and ride off-road, all while still providing a cushy on-road experience. The Ridgeline TrailSport also gets new General Grabber A/T tires (measuring 245/60R18) for better traction off-road, and steel underbody protection for the engine. All Ridgeline models, including the TrailSport, come standard with Honda’s all-wheel-drive system.
TrailSport models also have their own distinct look, and the Ridgeline variant is no different. The Ridgeline TrailSport has its own distinctive grille with a black crossbar, with black door pillars and mirror trims. Both the wheels and lower bumper are finished in Pewter Gray, and orange-and-black TrailSport badges accent the interior and exterior. The Ridgeline TrailSport will also come in Diffused Sky Blue, a paint color unique to TrailSport models. The orange theme continues inside with ambient lighting and contrast stitching on the wheel, seats and doors.
TrailSport aside, Honda has announced a host of light updates for the truck as a whole. For starters, new tech has been added in the form of a new 7-inch digital dash, and there is a new, larger and — Honda says — faster- 9-inch touchscreen. The latter offers standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, and the nav system has simpler menus with new graphics. The Black Edition trim also has new, upgraded speakers to pair with the new screens.
By far the most noticeable changes are aesthetic (the powertrain remains unchanged). For those looking to create an even more aggressive-looking truck, the brand’s HPD package can be ordered on all Ridgeline models, including the TrailSport. Changes include a new grille, black fender flares, bolder-looking wheels and special HPD graphics. “Ridgeline” text also now adorns the tailgate of all models, and inside a new center console comes with a larger center cubby and an as-standard wireless charging pad.
Four trim levels will be offered: Sport, RTL, TrailSport and the range-topping Black Edition. Honda says that the 2024 models will be hitting dealerships this winter.
Edmunds says
The current Honda Ridgeline has been going for a whopping seven years. While the addition of the TrailSport trim is a welcome one for adventure types, we can't help but wonder how it will compare to other off-road versions of rival trucks such as the Chevrolet Colorado Z71 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road.
Performance Redefined