Honda's Ridgeline is joining the ranks of the brand’s growing TrailSport lineup for 2024. The formula is largely the same for all TrailSport models, offering upgrades to make them more rugged and off-road capable. In the case of the Ridgeline, these include a number of mechanical and cosmetic changes.

Honda says the Ridgeline TrailSport will have new suspension tuning with updated spring rates, new stabilizer bars, and new damper valve tuning (nerd speak for describing the way oil moves through the shock absorber) that will improve articulation and ride off-road, all while still providing a cushy on-road experience. The Ridgeline TrailSport also gets new General Grabber A/T tires (measuring 245/60R18) for better traction off-road, and steel underbody protection for the engine. All Ridgeline models, including the TrailSport, come standard with Honda’s all-wheel-drive system.

TrailSport models also have their own distinct look, and the Ridgeline variant is no different. The Ridgeline TrailSport has its own distinctive grille with a black crossbar, with black door pillars and mirror trims. Both the wheels and lower bumper are finished in Pewter Gray, and orange-and-black TrailSport badges accent the interior and exterior. The Ridgeline TrailSport will also come in Diffused Sky Blue, a paint color unique to TrailSport models. The orange theme continues inside with ambient lighting and contrast stitching on the wheel, seats and doors.