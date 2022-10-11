2024 GMC Sierra HD: High Luxury Meets High Limits

What's under the Sierra HD's hood?

An updated 6.6-liter diesel V8 massaged for 25% more torque and even loftier tow limits. It makes 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque, both healthy bumps from today's rating of 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque. GMC says the gains come from a more efficient turbocharger design, new electronic control unit (ECU) programming and revised cylinder heads.

The stronger diesel also helps increase the towing limit for the 2500HD and 3500HD models, which rises to 20,000 pounds for conventional trailering. For gooseneck and fifth-wheel towing, the limits increase to 22,500 pounds for 2500HD models and 36,000 pounds for the 3500HD.

Even models with the standard V8 gas engine get a towing boost, with double- and crew-cab models adding about 1,500 pounds of capability. A larger grille design with increased airflow and cooling helps, no doubt, but some credit is due to the 10-speed automatic Allison transmission that now comes standard with the gas V8, replacing an aging six-speed unit. The 10-speed features smaller steps between gears, allowing the engine to remain near its peak power for longer.