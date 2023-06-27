- The BMW X1 M35i is essentially BMW's version of a hot hatch.
- It packs 312 horsepower and plenty of M-specific go-faster goodies.
- Prices start at $50,895 and it'll hit dealers by the end of the year.
2024 BMW X1 M35i First Look: The Bavarian's Hot Hatch Is Here
It's as close to a GTI with a BMW badge as you're going to get
BMW has never sold a hot hatchback in the United States — that is unless you count the fan-favorite M coupe (the Clownshoe), which we don't. Those who wanted something resembling a hatchback from the Bavarian automaker had the X1 to turn to, but it never quite lived up to the promise of what a hot-hatch is supposed to be. Fun to drive, wieldy, and sharp were not ways we'd describe the X1 of yore. But for 2024, things get a little more interesting with the addition of a new X1 M35i model. Yes, BMW is slapping an M badge on its smallest crossover, but the changes are more than skin-deep.
But the skin is where we'll start because the new-for-2024 X1 M35i gets a handful of cosmetic upgrades to set it apart from the base X1. The biggest giveaways are the formerly optional M Sport front bumper that's now standard, and the M-specific double bar kidney grille. At the back there are four exhaust pipes, which is something typically reserved for full-on M cars but we won't complain about the sporty design flourish here. Other new performance goodies include slick new 19-inch wheels, a standard adaptive suspension, and the option for M-compound brakes, which measure 15.2 inches up front and 13 inches at the rear.
Other parts of the X1 stay the same; passengers still enjoy plenty of head- and legroom, and rear storage space remains generous. Neat features like the upgraded Harman Kardon hi-fi and wireless charging mat are both standard on the M35i. There's also an M-sport steering wheel with big shift paddles to help give you that hot-hatch vibe.
Normal X1s are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that kicks out 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The M35i uses the same engine, but a host of improvements turns up the wick to 312 horsepower and the same 295 lb-ft. Changes to the camshaft timing, injection system, ignition system, and exhaust gas routing all account for the bump in power, and there's a stronger crank to handle the increased load.
The engine sends its power through a seven-speed double-clutch automatic transmission to all four wheels. BMW says this new hopped-up X1 is good for a 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds, but the Bavarians tend to be a little conservative with these figures and we wouldn't be surprised if it was quicker at our test track. In order to make maximum use of the power, BMW has also fitted a mechanical limited-slip differential to the front axle, which should result in better traction through corners.
As with most of BMW's performance-oriented M models, the interior for the M35i gets a little shakeup. The biggest addition are the new (optional) M performance seats. They feature aggressive side bolstering and illuminated M logos near the headrest, and seem to crib the design from the carbon-fiber buckets found in more hardcore models like the M5 CS and M4 CSL. There is also a plethora of M-specific details dotted around the interior like darker interior trim elements, a black headliner, M doorsills and M-specific pedals — just to keep you from ever thinking you're in a bog-standard X1.
BMW's latest interior design ethos is also on full display in the second-gen X1. You get a singular glass enclosure for the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen, with the latter angled toward the driver. The center stack is also cleaned up, so there aren't several tiers of climate controls and preset buttons. Instead, these functions are all contained within menus and submenus of the infotainment system. We've seen this system in recent BMW models like the all-electric iX and flagship 7 Series sedan. The new M35i model adds BMW's quick select functionality, which embiggens the icons and makes them easier to select while on the move.
Also of note is that — unlike the iX and 7 Series — the X1 no longer has an iDrive controller knob. This has been a BMW infotainment staple for more than 20 years, but its removal in the X1 means you have to use the touchscreen or robust voice controls to access the system's features and settings. The system is responsive and packs a lot of features, but the menu system can feel cumbersome to navigate and requires taking your eyes off the road for longer than we'd prefer. BMW suggests using voice commands, and while they do work well, it feels like a crutch for a somewhat flawed design. Removing the iDrive controller does open up the center console, so the X1 feels spacious and has better storage than its previous iteration.
The BMW X1 is available with loads of cutting-edge tech. The X1 supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, and a standard blind-spot warning system adds a safe exit feature that sounds an alert if you're about to open your door into approaching traffic. Other highlights include an augmented reality display for the navigation system, video recording capability for crashes and theft, and hands-free driving capability during certain situations.
The X1 M35i will start at $50,895 but optional goodies like the sporty bucket seats, the head-up display, and the bigger brakes will all push that price even higher. Expect to see these at a BMW dealer near you before the end of the year.