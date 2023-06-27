2024 BMW X1 M35i First Look: The Bavarian's Hot Hatch Is Here

BMW has never sold a hot hatchback in the United States — that is unless you count the fan-favorite M coupe (the Clownshoe), which we don't. Those who wanted something resembling a hatchback from the Bavarian automaker had the X1 to turn to, but it never quite lived up to the promise of what a hot-hatch is supposed to be. Fun to drive, wieldy, and sharp were not ways we'd describe the X1 of yore. But for 2024, things get a little more interesting with the addition of a new X1 M35i model. Yes, BMW is slapping an M badge on its smallest crossover, but the changes are more than skin-deep.

But the skin is where we'll start because the new-for-2024 X1 M35i gets a handful of cosmetic upgrades to set it apart from the base X1. The biggest giveaways are the formerly optional M Sport front bumper that's now standard, and the M-specific double bar kidney grille. At the back there are four exhaust pipes, which is something typically reserved for full-on M cars but we won't complain about the sporty design flourish here. Other new performance goodies include slick new 19-inch wheels, a standard adaptive suspension, and the option for M-compound brakes, which measure 15.2 inches up front and 13 inches at the rear.