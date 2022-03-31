2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is Real, U.S.-Bound and Manual-Only

How's the GR Corolla's interior?

There are two GR Corolla models: the base Core and the more premium Circuit Edition, which will only be sold for the vehicle's launch year. Both include push-button start, aluminum pedals and a six-way-adjustable driver's seat. There is also a 12.3-inch digital information display and an 8-inch center touchscreen run by the latest Toyota operating system. Standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring prove that the GR Corolla has the tech to back up its performance credentials.

Core models offer a fabric interior, while the Circuit Edition has striking red accents and leather trim. Circuit Editions also have additional comfort features, some of which are available on the Core as options. On the whole, the GR Corolla interior is an upgraded and highly stylized version of the standard Corolla cabin.

Edmunds says

This is an "all hands on deck" moment for driving enthusiasts. Based on its high-strung engine and aggressive all-wheel-drive system alone, the GR Corolla seems primed for attacking corners on asphalt or sliding sideways around a dirt course. Such affordable, smile-inducing unicorns rarely make it to U.S. shores. This time, though, the rally gods smile on us.