2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Look: Electrons Cometh

What is the Outlander PHEV?

Everything you need to know about the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is right in the name: It's the plug-in hybrid version of the Mitsubishi Outlander compact SUV. The Outlander received a complete overhaul for 2022, with new underpinnings courtesy of the Nissan Rogue. That might be a little inside baseball for some, but in reality, this means that the Outlander benefits from the recently redesigned Rogue's significant improvements. The Outlander's exterior styling and interior quality are also leaps and bounds beyond anything Mitsubishi has produced in recent memory. The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV builds on this much-improved model by adding a revised powertrain to the mix.

What's under the Outlander PHEV's hood?

Under the 2023 Outlander PHEV's hood rests an updated version of the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that's in the current model. That engine is augmented by two electric motors, with one on each axle. Mitsubishi says that the output of the electric motors has increased by 40%, so expect to see official specs higher than today's Outlander PHEV, which produces a combined 221 horsepower.

The 13.8-kWh battery pack grows to 20 kWh for the 2023 model — another bump of roughly 40%. As such, pure electric range is raised to 54 miles on the WLTC cycle, but you can expect U.S.-spec vehicles to have less range than that, thanks to the EPA's different testing and rating methods. If the 40% increase in battery size equates to a similar increase in range, look for the 2023 Outlander PHEV to boast roughly 33 miles of EV range on a full charge.