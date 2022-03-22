2023 Maserati Grecale Seeks to Usurp the Porsche Macan

What's under the Grecale's hood?

The base Grecale GT is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It's paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that uses an electric motor to either reduce fuel consumption or provide extra power, depending on driving mode and style. The GT produces 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, which is quite a lot for a base powertrain in this class. It eclipses both the mechanically related Alfa Romeo Stelvio (280 hp, 306 lb-ft) and the four-cylinder Macan (261 hp, 295 lb-ft). Maserati says that the Grecale GT manages the 0-60 mph run in 5.3 seconds — several tenths of a second quicker than either of these rivals.

If you want a bit more spice but want to keep fuel consumption low, the Grecale Modena might be up your alley. It sticks with the mild hybrid but bumps horsepower to 325. The 0-60 mph sprint falls to 5.0 seconds even.

The Grecale wouldn't be a Maserati without a high-output model, and the Trofeo meets those expectations. Under its hood lies a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with a burly 523 hp and 457 lb-ft. Launching from zero to 60 mph is estimated to take just 3.6 seconds, or about half a second quicker than the most powerful currently available Macan. The Grecale Trofeo does without the GT and Modena's mild hybrid layout, but cylinder deactivation under light loads should keep fuel consumption in check, if that's a concern.

But gas-burners aren't the only powertrains in store for the Grecale. Next year, Maserati plans to bring a fully electric version into the fold, which it will call the Grecale Folgore. Full specifications have not been announced yet, but it will be fed by a 105-kWh battery pack, use a 400-volt architecture, and produce up to 590 lb-ft of torque.

All 2023 Grecales will feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. To help put power down in corners, a limited-slip rear differential is optional for the GT and standard on the Modena and Trofeo. The Trofeo also features standard adaptive dampers, an air suspension, and larger brakes than those on the GT or Modena.