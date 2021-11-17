2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Goes After Fuel-Sipping Goodness

How's the Sportage Hybrid's interior?

One of the downsides with the 2022 Sportage is the lack of space inside the cabin. Its length places it right in between the extra-small and small SUV classes, so buyers looking for a family-friendly SUV but don't need the three-row Sorento may be disappointed. Kia heard the feedback and increased the 2023 model's overall length and wheelbase to give it considerably more rear passenger legroom and cargo space. There's 39.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, which is excellent. (A RAV4 Hybrid, which is quite roomy, has 37.5 cubes.)

The inside has a clean and modern aesthetic, with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen for entertainment and vehicle controls. Capacitive touch buttons are located beneath the screen and control the climate functions. The gear selector is shaped like a rotary dial, rather than a traditional upright shifter. You'll find a mix of materials with piano black for the trim, hard plastic for the storage areas, brushed metal finish on the door handles, and animal-free leather on higher trims. There is also an available panoramic sunroof.

How's the Sportage Hybrid's tech?

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration comes standard on all trim levels. Buyers can opt for a digital gauge cluster on higher trims, which makes the instrument cluster look like it has a single 24-inch panoramic screen.

The new Sportage also comes with many advanced driving aids. Standard ones include forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Buyers will also be able to further add optional blind-spot monitoring assist and a surround-view parking camera system, among many others.

How economical is the Sportage Hybrid?

The Sportage Hybrid has not been formally tested by the EPA, but Kia is targeting 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving. If Kia's estimate holds up, the Sportage Hybrid should be right in the mix with the other small SUV hybrids for overall fuel efficiency. Kia also expects the Sportage Hybrid to have a driving range of more than 500 miles on a tank of fuel.

Edmunds says

With sleeker looks, more space and greater fuel efficiency, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid makes a compelling case for those in need of a small SUV. Check back with Edmunds in the coming months for additional information and our full test of the Sportage Hybrid.