2023 Kia EV6 GT Packs 576 Horsepower and Can Presumably Out-Drag a Lambo

- New GT model offers a 576-horsepower wallop
- Sportier handling and improved braking
- GT's range is just over 200 miles
- Part of the first EV6 generation introduced for 2022
Since the Kia EV6 went on sale earlier this year, Kia's first purpose-built electric vehicle has enjoyed glowing reviews and sold-out status at dealerships. By all accounts, Kia doesn't need any help selling EV6s. But performance enthusiasts have been waiting for the range-topping GT version that was announced at inception but put on hold while production ramped up. The wait will soon be over — we know when the EV6 GT will arrive in dealer showrooms.
When it goes on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, the 2023 Kia EV6 GT will be the most powerful production vehicle the company has ever produced. Kia claims the EV6 GT's 576 horsepower allows it to out-accelerate exotics such as the gasoline-powered Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD. While that may not be all that impressive to those coming out of the blindingly fast Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Dream variants, it's a notable feat for a vehicle that should carry an MSRP in the mid-$60,000s.
Unfortunately, that performance comes at the expense of range, as the EV6 GT is only expected to return 206 miles on a full charge. (Other EV6 models are estimated to travel 232-310 miles on a charge.) Nevertheless, we’re excited to get behind the wheel of this barn-burning Kia, so check back here for all the latest developments.
The EV6 GT uses the same nickel-cobalt-manganese battery pack as the standard EV6. Unlike that supporting model, the GT will only be offered with the larger 77.4-kWh pack. Combined power output from the front and rear motors is a jaw-dropping 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Kia claims it will reach 60 mph in a scant 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 161 mph.
In addition to all that thrust, Kia will bless the EV6 GT with a stiffer chassis, 21-inch wheels, Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, bigger brakes, sharper steering and an electronic differential, all to better cope with the increased speed. In addition to the typical Eco and Sport drive modes, the EV6 GT will also have a special drift mode that sends more power to the rear wheels, for tire-smoking, tail-out histrionics.
As with the more pedestrian versions of the EV6, the GT's 800-volt charging architecture can make use of the latest ultra-fast DC chargers. Kia estimates you'll be able to replenish the battery from 10% to 80% capacity in under 18 minutes using a 350-kW station. All EV6s also come with 1,000 kWh of free charging credits via the Electrify America network — good to use until three years after purchasing your vehicle.
For the most part, the GT's interior should mimic the standard EV6's with a few notable upgrades. Sport bucket seats are standard and feature vegan suede upholstery and bright neon green accents. There's also a racy striped motif on top of the dash and center armrest, as well as additional dynamic sounds that are pumped through the speakers to deliver the EV equivalent of engine noise.
Otherwise, we expect the GT to be as comfortable and easy-to-use as the regular EV6. That also means we expect outward visibility to be somewhat hampered by large roof pillars and a small rear window.
Kia boasts the EV6 GT will come with 20 standard safety features. Judging from the supporting EV6's features list, we expect the GT to be fully loaded with forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, an automated parking system, surround-view camera system, a blind-spot camera, rear automatic braking, lane change assistance and evasive steering assist.
The EV6 GT will also keep vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. This allows users to plug an adapter into the charge port to power external accessories. These can include blenders and lights for tailgating as well as tools. It's also possible to help charge a stranded EV, albeit at a very slow rate.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT is an exciting high-performance addition to the already accomplished EV6 lineup. It's just a shame that range takes such a big hit in the name of power.