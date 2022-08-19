2023 Kia EV6 GT Packs 576 Horsepower and Can Presumably Out-Drag a Lambo

Since the Kia EV6 went on sale earlier this year, Kia's first purpose-built electric vehicle has enjoyed glowing reviews and sold-out status at dealerships. By all accounts, Kia doesn't need any help selling EV6s. But performance enthusiasts have been waiting for the range-topping GT version that was announced at inception but put on hold while production ramped up. The wait will soon be over — we know when the EV6 GT will arrive in dealer showrooms.

When it goes on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, the 2023 Kia EV6 GT will be the most powerful production vehicle the company has ever produced. Kia claims the EV6 GT's 576 horsepower allows it to out-accelerate exotics such as the gasoline-powered Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD. While that may not be all that impressive to those coming out of the blindingly fast Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Dream variants, it's a notable feat for a vehicle that should carry an MSRP in the mid-$60,000s.

Unfortunately, that performance comes at the expense of range, as the EV6 GT is only expected to return 206 miles on a full charge. (Other EV6 models are estimated to travel 232-310 miles on a charge.) Nevertheless, we’re excited to get behind the wheel of this barn-burning Kia, so check back here for all the latest developments.

What's powering the EV6?