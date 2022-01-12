2022 Ford F-150: The One We Recommend

Edmunds recommends the Lariat trim because it adds a number of desirable comfort and convenience upgrades compared to the XLT trim and is available in multiple cab, bed and powertrain configurations. For many buyers, the SuperCrew (Ford's name for the F-150 crew cab) with the short 5.5-foot cargo bed will work best, and it starts at just over $50,000, including the $1,695 destination charge.

Compared to the less expensive F-150 XLT, highlights of the F-150 Lariat include leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12-inch digital instrument panel, and a bigger 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system loaded with Ford's intuitive Sync 4 interface.

Add the PowerBoost hybrid V6

Ford offers a couple of twin-turbocharged V6 engines and a legendary 5.0-liter V8 for the truck described above, but we think you should consider the PowerBoost V6. It's a gas-electric hybrid powertrain based on Ford's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, and it generates 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. In addition, Ford says the PowerBoost hybrid can tow up to 12,700 pounds when properly configured and equipped.

At $3,300, the PowerBoost V6 is not cheap, but the EPA says it should return as much as 25 mpg in combined driving. Over the years, we've found Ford's turbocharged gas-only engines to deliver less than the expected EPA-estimated fuel economy — experience that makes us think the pricey hybrid might be worth the expense. To put this theory to the test, we purchased an F-150 with the PowerBoost V6 hybrid for our long-term test fleet. Follow along as we track fuel economy, performance and more over the next 12-plus months.

Keep in mind that adding four-wheel drive amounts to another $3,425. Together, the PowerBoost V6 and 4WD add nearly seven grand to the F-150 Lariat's base price. Depending on your budget and requirements, you may determine that you must choose one or the other.

Keeping the price to around $60,000

Even if you do upgrade to both the PowerBoost V6 and 4WD, a 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew still costs less than $60,000, leaving some spending money for options.

We recommend getting the 501A Mid package for its 400-watt power outlet and Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. Swapping the 40/20/40-split front bench seat for bucket seats divided by a center console will add storage and also allow you to upgrade with the F-150's Interior Work Surface, which transforms the console into a laptop workstation.