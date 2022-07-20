The 2023 Civic Type R Is the Most Powerful Civic Ever

For 2023, the Type R gets an all-new look, fresh interior, and upgrades that should help it regain its title as the hot-hatchback king of the hill. Honda has been frustratingly mum on specifics so far, and we'll update this page when we get more information. Until then, we do know that Honda claims this is the most powerful Type R the company has ever made. Its main competitors are the Volkswagen Golf R, Hyundai Elantra N and Toyota GR Corolla. With the all-new Type R joining the mix, the battle for hot-hatch supremacy just got even more interesting.

We know that this Civic uses an upgraded version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that we saw in the last Type R. Honda said it will have more power than ever before, but the automaker isn't quoting exact power and torque figures at the moment. Thankfully, the six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching returns, in case drivers aren't totally at one with heel-and-toe downshifting.