Chevrolet Just Revealed the New Corvette Z06 Way Early

We have seen a deluge of spy shots, testing videos and renderings of what the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 might look like, but apparently Chevy has had enough of all of that. Instead of making us wait until the official unveiling of the new Z06 in October, the automaker has generously decided to grace us with the first official image of the new Z06, so let's dig in.

Right off the bat, we can see there's a more aggressive front bumper design with a much sharper chin, at least one new wheel design (more will likely come when the car is officially unveiled) and a new wicker-bill style wing at the back. Those new wheels are covering massive carbon-ceramic brakes. There's no word if the ceramics will be standard or an optional extra, but we think the latter is more likely. The side intakes have also been reworked and are both larger and more aggressive than those on the standard car.

The reworked intakes are likely there to catch more cool air for the new engine, which will reside behind the driver and passenger. The long-standing rumor has it that the new Z06 will be powered by an all-new flat-plane-crank V8 that makes somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 horsepower. The new 5.5-liter screamer will be among the most powerful naturally aspirated V8s ever made.

Other, less visible changes will likely make their way to the new Z06 too. A more track-focused suspension and better cooling for the brakes and the Tremec-supplied double-clutch transmission are likely among them. Keep in mind, however, that this isn't even the more hardcore Z07 version of the car, which will feature even more aggressive aero and more aggressive suspension tweaks for only the most committed track rats.

Edmunds says

We can't wait for the new Z06 to fully arrive, but for now we're just going to make the picture Chevrolet released our desktop wallpaper and ogle it until the end of October when all will finally be revealed.