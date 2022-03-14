Which 2023 Acura Integra Should You Get? That Depends

- Three versions of the 2023 Acura Integra are available.
- The base Integra is nicely equipped.
- The Integra A-Spec is your path to a manual transmission.
- The Integra A-Spec Technology loads up on comfort and convenience.
After much anticipation, Acura has finally released interior photos, specifications and trim information for the redesigned Integra. When the new 2023 Acura Integra goes on sale this spring, this Honda Civic-based hatchback will be available in standard, A-Spec and A-Spec Technology levels. New Acura Integra prices "will start at around $30,000," according to the automaker, which says it will release definitive pricing and additional specification details closer to the car's arrival in dealership showrooms. However, reservations are open now.
Every 2023 Acura Integra has the same basic hardware, starting with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that supplies 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard, equipped with what Acura calls "step-shift programming" to make it sound and feel more like a conventional automatic. It features paddle shifters and powers the car's front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is optional but limited to certain trim levels.
The base Integra includes the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), which is Acura's fancy name for its drive mode selector. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, breathes through an exclusive exhaust system with what Acura says is "an emotional exhaust sound," and features variable-ratio electric steering.
Inside, you'll find imitation leather seats in black, red or white. The driver's seat offers eight-way power adjustment, and both front chairs are heated. All Integras have a power sunroof and a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, plus a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The stereo features eight speakers, and Acura provides a USB-A charging port in front.
AcuraWatch is the name for the standard collection of driver assistance and collision avoidance systems. Highlights include:
There are two reasons to upgrade the 2023 Integra with the A-Spec package. The first is that you want a six-speed manual transmission. The second is that you want a sportier look for the car.
That's right. Acura is offering a stick shift in the new Integra. It's a close-ratio gearbox equipped with downshift rev-matching, and it pairs with a limited-slip front differential. Driving enthusiasts will likely find the manual shifter more satisfying than the standard CVT.
The Integra A-Spec's styling makeover also includes LED foglights, gloss-black exterior trim, a rear lip spoiler, and 18-inch wheels that are shod in 235/40 all-season performance tires. Inside, the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec features red contrast stitching, red gauge needles and stainless steel pedal covers.
Since we don't yet know what the Technology package costs, it's hard to answer this question. However, with this package, Acura entices Integra shoppers with several appealing upgrades.
For starters, the Integra's Technology package requires the A-Spec package. In addition to A-Spec equipment, it includes an adaptive suspension for improved ride and handling qualities. You also get an Individual driving mode that lets you customize the steering feel, engine response and suspension feel to your liking. But those are the only dynamic improvements to the car unless you count the adjustable engine and exhaust note enhancement system that pipes synthesized sound into the car through the stereo speakers. If you were hoping for Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, you're out of luck.
Additional features of the Integra's Technology package include puddle lights, front and rear parking sensors, and a low-speed automatic braking system. If you choose the CVT, you can also get remote engine start on this version of the Integra.
Otherwise, the Technology package is all about the 2023 Acura Integra's interior. Here are the highlights:
If you want any of these features in your new 2023 Integra, you'll need to open your wallet for the A-Spec Technology package.
By ditching the ILX nameplate and reviving the Integra moniker for its redesigned entry-level model, Acura has sparked significant interest in its new five-door hatch. Like the ILX, the new Integra is based on the Honda Civic. Unlike the ILX, the Integra has a real chance to attract the young driving enthusiasts Acura needs to support the remake of its brand and its business in years to come.