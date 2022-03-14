Which 2023 Acura Integra Should You Get? That Depends

After much anticipation, Acura has finally released interior photos, specifications and trim information for the redesigned Integra. When the new 2023 Acura Integra goes on sale this spring, this Honda Civic-based hatchback will be available in standard, A-Spec and A-Spec Technology levels. New Acura Integra prices "will start at around $30,000," according to the automaker, which says it will release definitive pricing and additional specification details closer to the car's arrival in dealership showrooms. However, reservations are open now.

What's included as standard equipment?

Every 2023 Acura Integra has the same basic hardware, starting with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that supplies 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard, equipped with what Acura calls "step-shift programming" to make it sound and feel more like a conventional automatic. It features paddle shifters and powers the car's front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is optional but limited to certain trim levels.

The base Integra includes the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), which is Acura's fancy name for its drive mode selector. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, breathes through an exclusive exhaust system with what Acura says is "an emotional exhaust sound," and features variable-ratio electric steering.

Inside, you'll find imitation leather seats in black, red or white. The driver's seat offers eight-way power adjustment, and both front chairs are heated. All Integras have a power sunroof and a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, plus a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The stereo features eight speakers, and Acura provides a USB-A charging port in front.

AcuraWatch is the name for the standard collection of driver assistance and collision avoidance systems. Highlights include:

Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)

Adaptive cruise control (can maintain a driver-set distance between your vehicle and the car in front)

Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

What does the A-Spec package add to the 2023 Integra?