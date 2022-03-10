2023 Acura Integra First Look: The Original Acura Is Back

The Integra has been around as long as Acura itself. Since the brand launched in 1986, the Integra nameplate has graced generations of two- and four-door hatchbacks, as well as the occasional four-door sedan. Driving an Integra wasn't always a rip-roaring adventure — the high-output, 8,000-plus-rpm redline engines were reserved for range-topping models like the GS-R and Type R — but you were always assured to get a small, lightweight and sporty front-wheel-drive car. In the U.S., the Integra name was retired after 2001 and replaced by the RSX. This two-door coupe carried forward its predecessor's ethos of luxury and performance but was ultimately mothballed after 2006. For years, buyers looking for a fun, affordable Acura had a choice between the ILX sedan or nothing. The latter was honestly a better choice.

Thankfully, Acura seems to have learned the error of its ways and is finally reviving the Integra name for 2023. What you see here is the production version of the Integra, which looks nearly identical to the prototype that was previewed late last year (save for a few detail changes to the front bumper and exhaust tips). The Integra will effectively replace the ILX and serve as the entry point to Acura's lineup when it finally hits dealerships late this year. Expect a starting price of around $30,000 for the base Integra, with the A-Spec and A-Spec with Technology trims likely adding a few thousand dollars to the price tag.

What's under the Integra's hood?