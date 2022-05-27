We Bought a 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition

The Launch Edition also comes standard with the Adventure package, which spruces up the interior with heated and cooled perforated leather seats made of vegan leather (also known as imitation leather), beautiful natural-grained ash wood trim and a premium audio system by Meridian. There's even an über-cool removable Bluetooth speaker that charges while it's stowed under the center console. Other included features worth mentioning are a full suite of advanced driver aids as well as an onboard automatic air compressor for airing up your tires whenever and wherever you feel like it.

The final touches of our Launch Edition truck include the aforementioned interior badging, which is actually pretty discreet and tasteful, and an exclusive Launch Green paint scheme. This green is on the paler side with a bit of brown mixed in, and although it's not quite as striking as the darker and deeper Forest Green on the R1T color swatch, we still dig it. If we had to call our green something more descriptive, we might go with Oxidized Guacamole.

The only options we checked outside of our prix fixe $73,000 Launch Edition were the reinforced underbody shield ($2,000) and the all-weather floor mats ($175). This brought our grand total, before taxes, licensing fees, federal incentives, and Rivian's recent price increases, to $76,250 (including $1,075 destination). That's not cheap, but considering a nearly identically specced R1T ordered today costs $95,525, we're relieved we got in early.

What would you do if you owned a Rivian R1T?

We have some plans cooking up for our OG Green truck, but we'd love to hear what you'd like to see us do with it. What kinds of tests should we subject it to? Crash tests aside, we're pretty game for anything. Consider our suggestion books open.