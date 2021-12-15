This year marks the debut of an Edmunds Top Rated award that honors a vehicle that has exceeded our expectations and delivered something genuinely new. The 2022 Edmunds Top Rated Editors' Choice award goes to the all-new Rivian R1T.

"The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup truck to market and packs an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility."

The R1T is the first all-electric pickup truck to market and packs an impressive amount of cutting-edge technology and well-thought-out utility. It's slightly bigger than a typical midsize truck and looks stylishly futuristic without being too outlandish.

Power comes from four electric motors, one at each wheel, and they combine to generate an extraordinary 835 horsepower. In our testing, the R1T accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and in the Edmunds EV range test, it traveled 317 miles on a full charge. And despite the Rivian weighing as much as a heavy-duty truck, it is hands-down the best-handling truck we've ever tested.

Trucks are meant to haul things, of course, and you can certainly do that with the R1T. Maximum towing capacity is a stout 11,000 pounds. It has roomy seating and some clever storage areas, including a signature gear tunnel located between the cabin and the cargo bed. And for off-road aficionados, there is plenty of clearance to avoid rocks and ruts thanks to short body overhangs, a smooth underbody and a height-adjustable suspension.

Rivian has made a strong impression with its R1T. And with its R1S SUV arriving soon, we expect the excitement to continue.