Driven: The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Is Better than the Gas Version

As part of its ambitious plan to only sell EVs by 2030, Genesis is creating electric variants of its gas-powered cars. First up was the 2022 Electrified G80 sedan, and now it's time for the follow-up act, the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70. The Electrified GV70 looks nearly identical to the regular GV70, which is our No. 1-ranked small luxury SUV. But there's a lot more going on underneath the sheetmetal.

The Electrified GV70 is a potential sweet spot for some consumers, with the elegant design of the former and the advanced electric powertrain from the latter. However, it has a growing list of competitors to fight against beyond its own siblings. The most obvious competitor for this SUV is the best-selling Tesla Model Y. Lexus has recently entered the arena with the RZ 450e and let's not forget the Audi Q4 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQB. All of these options mean the Electrified GV70 has its work cut out for it.

What are the power figures and range?

The Genesis Electrified GV70 uses the same powertrain as Genesis' all-electric GV60. That setup provides a 77.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors — one on each axle to give this SUV all-wheel drive. Total output is a healthy 429 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as the GV60 Performance version. Genesis also says horsepower increases to 483 hp for up to 10 seconds when the Boost mode is engaged.

The EPA estimates a 236-mile range for the GV70, a nearly identical figure to the GV60 Performance's 235 miles. This will leave some wanting for more, especially when looking at the segment favorite Tesla Model Y. However, it should get the job done for most. Still, we expect the Electrified GV70 to be capable of exceeding the EPA's estimate in real-world driving. We managed to go 274 miles on a single charge in our test of the GV60 Performance, and we expect a similar result for the Electrified GV70.

The Electrified GV70 is also just as fast in the charging department as the other Genesis EVs. On a 350-kW fast charger, the company says that the GV70 can replenish its battery from 10% to 80% capacity in just 18 minutes, which is impressively quick. A full charge should come in roughly 30 minutes.

Packing power and refinement

That 429-hp figure is somewhat deceiving in that it feels more potent from the driver's seat. With huge electric torque on tap instantly, this GV70 gets off the line with some real exuberance. And if you decide that you need a little more, just hit the Boost button on the lower section of the steering wheel to unlock some genuinely impressive acceleration. We'll report back on how impressive when we get the Electrified GV70 on our test track, hopefully in the coming months. But know that there is more than enough power to make daily driving a more exciting occasion.

Around corners, the Electric GV70 feels more planted than either the four- or six-cylinder GV70 models, largely because the heavy battery is mounted down low in the chassis. That said, this is still a big, heavy electric SUV that prefers to be driven smoothly. Like the majority of its lineup, Genesis tuned this SUV to lead with luxury, not sportiness — and that is A-OK with us.

What stood out most during our drive was how simple this EV was to drive. Even if you're new to the electric world, the braking, acceleration and overall driving experience required almost zero learning. You just get in the driver’s seat and go. Anyone coming from a car with an engine should have no problem adapting.

Ride comfort is top-notch

In short, it's very comfortable. The Electrified GV70 uses a standard adaptive suspension that works with a camera system to scan the road and adjust for any upcoming bumps or potholes. Thanks to this tech, the GV70 has an exceptional ride quality that feels smooth but still connected to the road. It's one of the best ride qualities of any electric SUV in the game, and it's worlds better than a Tesla Model Y.

In addition to the excellent ride quality, the Electrified GV70 reduces outside noise very well at city speeds. On the highway, we could start to hear the wind outside become more prominent, but it was never overbearing. The GV70 is otherwise fantastic at keeping unwanted vibrations and shakes to a minimum. This is a well-built SUV that feels rock-solid on the road and isolated from the outside world in all the right ways.

The best interior in the segment

The Electrified GV70 has a slightly different interior design than other recent Genesis models and is better for it. The infotainment control knob, in particular, is much easier to use than the GV80's. The dial rotates and moves and even features a touch-sensitive surface, all of which can be used to navigate the menus. On the downside, it's easy to mistake the dial for the gear selector, which is also a dial and the same size. The touchscreen is also located a bit too far away from the driver, so you might find yourself stretching to press it.

We love the heated and ventilated front seats that have a nice rounded shape to them, supporting your back on long drives. One strange omission, however, is that only the driver gets a massage function — probably best to keep that one a secret from your passengers.

The GV70's cabin is among the more spacious-feeling in the small luxury class. The extra-wide door openings make it easy to get in and out. We love the driving position and appreciate that Genesis makes all the main controls easily accessible for the driver. And despite the GV70's rakish body, it's actually quite easy to see out of. Add to that a nice mix of premium materials and exciting design, and this is the best interior in the entire segment.

Details about the tech and storage

With only two trims to pick from, most of the desirable content on the Electrified GV70 comes standard. That includes a full collection of driver assist aids, including blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and more. Every GV70 comes with a 14.5-inch touchscreen that has Apple CarPlay and Android smartphone integration, though the connection for them requires a USB cord and is not wireless. The Prestige adds to that a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a head-up display and a 15-speaker Lexicon sound system. As mentioned above, we appreciate that the screen has both a controller and touch capacity, but we dislike how far it is away from your hand.

The Electrified GV70 has nearly identical cargo space to the gas-only model. It's just slightly smaller with 28.7 cubic feet of space behind the second row. With all the seats folded down, that number grows to 56.5 cubes. In practice, the cargo area is generous enough to handle multiple large suitcases for a trip or a decent-sized grocery run.

To find out more about how and why Genesis is building the Electrified GV70, read about our visit to the production line in Alabama.