- Porsche unveiled the new 911 S/T, the lightest version of the current-generation 911.
- It pairs the 518-horsepower engine from the GT3 RS with the manual transmission from the 911 GT3 Touring.
- The 911 S/T starts at $291650 and goes on sale in spring 2024.
2024 Porsche 911 S/T Revealed With Manual Transmission and RS-Spec Engine
The S/T will be limited in production to 1,963 units, a nod to the 911's debut in 1963
Over the past few decades, there have been a seemingly endless number of Porsche 911 variants to choose from. Add or subtract a few parts or mix-and-match bits from other models and you'll have yourself an all-new 911 model to offer. Well, 2024 will not be any different as Porsche will debut the 2024 911 S/T.
OK, so what makes this 911 worth the price of admission?
Porsche is among the best automakers around at using bits of existing models to create new ones. The basic formula for the S/T is fairly simple. Take a 911 GT3 Touring with the manual transmission and swap in the slightly more powerful engine from the 911 GT3 RS. The S/T makes 518 horsepower like the GT3 RS rather than 502 horsepower like the GT3 and GT3 Touring. At 346 lb-ft, torque remains the same for the S/T and GT3 models. What's more is that the S/T is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, making it the only way to pair the GT3 RS' engine with a manual transmission.
The extra oomph should make the S/T quicker than a GT3 Touring. Complementing the bump in output is a reduction in weight. Porsche says the S/T is the lightest version of the current 992-generation 911 available, undercutting the already relatively svelte GT3 RS. Porsche achieved the weight loss through a few methods. The hood, front fenders and doors are all made of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic. Same goes for some suspension components such as the rear anti-roll bar. The glass is thinner, and the standard battery has been replaced with a lightweight lithium-ion one. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are made of magnesium, helping reduce unsprung weight. They're wrapped in summer tires, size 255/35ZR20 up front and 315/30ZR21 in the rear.
Other methods of weight reduction include standard carbon-ceramic brakes. Those rotors on these brakes weigh less than the steel rotors on the standard GT3 and simultaneously improve braking performance and reduce brake fade. The six-speed's clutch has been developed specifically for the S/T and is lighter than the one found in other 911s. One of the biggest changes is the removal of the GT3's rear-axle steering system to further save weight. The basic suspension setup is the same as on the GT3, though the tuning has been revised for the S/T to compensate for the lack of rear-wheel steering.
What else makes the 911 S/T special?
The S/T moniker is derived from a special 1969 race-oriented version of the 911. (This was the 911 S, but Porsche says it internally called it the S/T.) But the 2024 S/T's interior should be familiar to anyone who's seen the inside of a current 911. Full carbon-fiber bucket seats come standard, though four-way adjustable sport seats are available as a no-cost option. Other touches inside include a green hue for the gauges and clock, a shade of green found on the dials of classic 911 models.
While we don't have full details on standard and optional features, Porsche did say the 911 S/T will be available with a Heritage Design package. Exclusive to the package are special colors for the paint and wheels, while the doors can be done up with a racing number. The Heritage Design package also includes an older design for the Porsche crest for the front, wheels, steering wheel and headrest. The seats with the package feature handsome-looking cloth and leather upholstery, though full leather is available.
Edmunds says
Think of the 911 S/T as a street-oriented version of the 911 GT3 RS. We're never going to complain about more power and less weight, especially in a car that's already as outlandishly fun to drive as the Porsche 911. The $291,650 price may be eye-watering, but we don't think Porsche will have much trouble moving all 1,963 S/Ts it plans to build.