2024 Porsche 911 S/T Revealed With Manual Transmission and RS-Spec Engine

OK, so what makes this 911 worth the price of admission?

Porsche is among the best automakers around at using bits of existing models to create new ones. The basic formula for the S/T is fairly simple. Take a 911 GT3 Touring with the manual transmission and swap in the slightly more powerful engine from the 911 GT3 RS. The S/T makes 518 horsepower like the GT3 RS rather than 502 horsepower like the GT3 and GT3 Touring. At 346 lb-ft, torque remains the same for the S/T and GT3 models. What's more is that the S/T is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, making it the only way to pair the GT3 RS' engine with a manual transmission.