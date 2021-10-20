- The Cayman GT4 RS is nearly ready for its big debut.
- It just lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes, 4.51 seconds.
- The RS is 23.6 seconds faster than the non-RS Cayman GT4.
The Porsche Cayman GT4 is already a shockingly fast, incredibly capable mid-engine sports car, but Porsche isn't known for resting on its laurels. That's why it's making a Cayman GT4 RS. This more hardcore, faster Cayman just lapped the famed Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 4.51 seconds.
To put that number into perspective, the GT4 RS is less than 10 seconds slower than Porsche's own 918 Spyder hypercar (which makes almost 900 horsepower and cost nearly a million bucks when new). It's also 23.6 seconds faster than its non-RS counterpart. That's a lot of time, even on a 12-mile long track like the Nurburgring.
You can't please everyone, but all the enthusiasts who have been saying Porsche has held back the Cayman to protect the 911 (for the thick end of 20 years) might finally be satisfied by the upcoming GT4 RS. The lap attempt was the final part of the long development cycle the RS has gone through, and we get the sense that it will be worth the wait. We expect the new GT4 RS to make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in a few weeks' time.
Final details are being guarded by Stuttgart's finest, but the GT4 RS will likely see significant bumps in, well, everything. It will likely be lighter, more hardcore and have significantly more power from its 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine than the GT4, which makes 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque.
Other tweaks will likely include revised aerodynamics courtesy of a massive new rear wing and NACA ducts on the hood for cooling the front brakes. While this is all speculation for now, we don't have to wait much longer for the king of the Caymans to make its debut.
Gimme! Gimme!!