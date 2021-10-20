You can't please everyone, but all the enthusiasts who have been saying Porsche has held back the Cayman to protect the 911 (for the thick end of 20 years) might finally be satisfied by the upcoming GT4 RS. The lap attempt was the final part of the long development cycle the RS has gone through, and we get the sense that it will be worth the wait. We expect the new GT4 RS to make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in a few weeks' time.

Final details are being guarded by Stuttgart's finest, but the GT4 RS will likely see significant bumps in, well, everything. It will likely be lighter, more hardcore and have significantly more power from its 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine than the GT4, which makes 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque.