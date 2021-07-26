2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT: A Factory Hot Rod

- New Turbo GT version
- Makes 631 horsepower, a 90-hp increase over the Turbo Coupe
- Comprehensive suspension and chassis upgrades for maximum handling
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Introduced in 2020, the Cayenne Coupe is Porsche's inevitable foray into the sleeker coupe-like performance SUV segment. Joining the Audi Q8, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Cayenne Coupe offers the most sports car-like driving experience of the bunch. Previously, the Turbo and the S E-Hybrid offered the highest levels of performance. Now, for 2022, Porsche has added the Turbo GT to the mix. The Turbo GT will only be available in the Coupe body style and features a comprehensive list of performance enhancements to cement the Cayenne Coupe's position as the sports car of SUVs.
The Turbo GT generates 631 horsepower and 626 lb-ft from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplant. That's up considerably from the standard Turbo's hardly inadequate 541 horsepower. That extra power isn't just a result of Porsche doing a software tune and calling it a day. The GT's engine has a new crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, fuel injection, a revised intake and intercooling. In short, this is a factory hot rod.
Power is put to the ground via an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Both the transmission and all-wheel-drive system have been revised to handle the extra power.
Porsche says the Cayenne Turbo GT can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.6 seconds. If that holds true, it would make it among the quickest SUVs around. For reference, the Lamborghini Urus we tested ripped from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds.
Porsche also enhanced the Cayenne Coupe's handling for the GT. Suspension modifications include a 17-mm (0.67-inch) lower ride height and more negative camber for the wider front wheels, along with firmer settings for both the air springs and dampers. Changes have also been made to the traction and stability control systems as well as both front and rear steering systems.
The Turbo GT's combination of power and traction is mind-boggling. Point it down a curvy road and there's a pretty good chance that most cars within a 50-mile radius will simply not be able to keep up. Thanks to the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, all of the Turbo GT's impressive power can be deployed at will and is especially capable of catapulting this SUV out of corners.
Aided by four-wheel steering and special high-performance tires, the Turbo GT turns into corners like a vehicle half its size. It feels wrong to call an SUV nimble, but that's exactly what it is. And thanks to the standard carbon-ceramic brakes, the Turbo GT can, and will, scrub off speed repeatedly without fade or drama. In fact, there's a pretty good chance you'll run out of talent before it does.
How comfortable is the Cayenne Turbo GT?
The Turbo GT's extra performance hasn't compromised the comfort you'd expect from the Cayenne Coupe. The ride is firm but never stiff. Even with its 22-inch wheels and short tire sidewalls, the GT manages to absorb most road imperfections with ease. On the highway, the ride is equally as impressive and betters most competitors with a suppleness you don't expect from something so performance-oriented. Interior noise levels are also low, and even the bark from the special titanium exhaust system remains subdued.
The Turbo GT comes with an extensive list of standard features, including power-adjustable sport seats, faux suede trim, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats. Porsche had made sure to underline the Turbo GT's high-performance nature by doing something very un-Porsche: limiting its available options. While 18-way-adjustable adaptive sport seats and a handful of comfort and luxury options are available, some features simply are not offered with the Turbo GT. There is no sunroof available, for example. In its place, you get a carbon-fiber roof panel that saves over 40 pounds. There's also no option for five-passenger seating, so you'll only be able to bring three of your closest, and bravest, friends.
The Turbo GT features the newest version of Porsche's infotainment system we've seen in the Taycan. While it will take some time to learn, the system does work quickly and we're pleased to see both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Both systems are well integrated into the Porsche's infotainment system, allowing users to easily switch between their phone and the native system. We do wish more advanced driver aids were offered as standard equipment, especially at this price, but Porsche does offer most every available system, including night vision and InnoDrive (Porsche's semi-automated drive mode) as options.
Just when you thought the Cayenne couldn't offer any more performance, Porsche drops the mic with the Turbo GT. With its devastating performance and day-to-day comfort, the Turbo GT is a truly impressive vehicle, even at its elevated price tag. You can order this future classic now and expect delivery by early next year.