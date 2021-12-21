2022 Kia Telluride: The One We Recommend

Even before new car prices skyrocketed due to the pandemic-induced microchip shortage, the Kia Telluride routinely commanded an above-MSRP sticker. It isn't difficult to see why, as the Telluride's high levels of comfort, third-row space, cargo room and technology make it a standout in its segment. For these reasons, this family hauler is the Edmunds Top Rated pick among all SUVs from any mainstream brand.

As you'll learn when consulting our 2022 Kia Telluride review, this crossover is available in four trim levels and with several major option packages. Our favorite version supplies everything you need in a three-row midsize crossover SUV, but Kia does offer a number of configurations to meet your budget and feature requirements.

The recommended spec

Edmunds recommends the Telluride LX to maximize bang for your buck. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear glass, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and numerous driver assist and collision avoidance systems. However, poorly rated headlights mean the LX does not earn a coveted Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Telluride LX's base price is $34,015, including destination charges. If you live in or want the ability to travel to areas that experience foul winter weather, the upgrade to all-wheel drive adds another two grand to that figure.

The worthy alternative

The Telluride is well equipped in its base model, but it can feel downright luxurious if you spend a bit more. The midtier S ($36,515) and EX ($39,015) models add a considerable number of features, and for our money, the EX is more worthy of your consideration. Highlights of the EX include genuine leather seats with heating and ventilation in front, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, second-row captain's chairs and a hands-free rear liftgate. We also like that you can opt for the Premium or Nightfall packages, both of which add the LED headlights that make the Telluride an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Our recommendation for the Telluride EX is to add the Premium package for appealing 20-inch alloy wheels and the upgraded headlights, and then get the cargo cover and carpeted floor mats as accessories. A Telluride so equipped carries an MSRP of $41,075 with front-wheel drive or $43,075 with all-wheel drive.

The emotional choice