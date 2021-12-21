2022 Kia Telluride: The One We Recommend

- The 2022 Kia Telluride is an Edmunds Top Rated award winner.
- We have a favorite version that we strongly recommend.
- Other trims are also worthy of your consideration.
Even before new car prices skyrocketed due to the pandemic-induced microchip shortage, the Kia Telluride routinely commanded an above-MSRP sticker. It isn't difficult to see why, as the Telluride's high levels of comfort, third-row space, cargo room and technology make it a standout in its segment. For these reasons, this family hauler is the Edmunds Top Rated pick among all SUVs from any mainstream brand.
As you'll learn when consulting our 2022 Kia Telluride review, this crossover is available in four trim levels and with several major option packages. Our favorite version supplies everything you need in a three-row midsize crossover SUV, but Kia does offer a number of configurations to meet your budget and feature requirements.
Edmunds recommends the Telluride LX to maximize bang for your buck. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear glass, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and numerous driver assist and collision avoidance systems. However, poorly rated headlights mean the LX does not earn a coveted Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
The Telluride LX's base price is $34,015, including destination charges. If you live in or want the ability to travel to areas that experience foul winter weather, the upgrade to all-wheel drive adds another two grand to that figure.
Our recommendation for the Telluride EX is to add the Premium package for appealing 20-inch alloy wheels and the upgraded headlights, and then get the cargo cover and carpeted floor mats as accessories. A Telluride so equipped carries an MSRP of $41,075 with front-wheel drive or $43,075 with all-wheel drive.
One of the great things about the 2022 Telluride is that it can meet strict family budgets in LX trim, but it can also cater to customers who might otherwise choose a luxury SUV. How so? By adding the available Prestige package to the top-level Telluride SX.
Featuring a premium grade of leather, a simulated suede headliner, and heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats, the SX Prestige package adds a layer of luxury to the 2022 Telluride. It builds on the SX trim specification, which includes trendy black 20-inch alloy wheels, a dual-pane sunroof, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and a 64-color ambient interior lighting system. The SX also offers surround-view and blind-spot cameras, while the Prestige package throws in a head-up display for good measure.
The SX Prestige package is available only with all-wheel drive. Add the cargo cover and carpeted floor mats, and the window sticker reads $48,480, including the destination charge. A high price tag on its own, but the Telluride's near-luxury refinement makes even this fully loaded model a relative bargain.
Though it comes with one of the most comprehensive warranties of any vehicle you can buy today, that isn't the only reason to consider a 2022 Kia Telluride. The Telluride is, as they say, firing on all cylinders. And that's why we recommend it to anyone shopping for an SUV priced between $35,000 and $50,000.