2022 Infiniti QX50 Gets New Standard Features

- Numerous new convenience features are in store.
- As with all 2022 Infinitis, the QX50 gains standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility.
- Rear passengers have it a little easier, too.
Infiniti is adding a handful of upgrades to its entry-level SUV, the 2022 QX50. The automaker will introduce wireless Apple CarPlay to all trim levels, plus make the ProPilot Assist system standard across the QX50 lineup. There are a few more odds and ends to improve the experience for rear passengers, too. Here are all the changes in store for the 2022 Infiniti QX50.
Like all other Infiniti models, the QX50 gains wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility for 2022. Android users are in no such luck — they will still need to connect their phones via USB cord in order to access Android Auto.
The QX50 is one of the roomier vehicles in the segment, making it easy for even tall folks to fit in the back. Given the amount of attention Infiniti has paid to rear passengers, it's no surprise that the QX50 makes life even easier for your friends. For 2022, it adds keyless entry functionality to the rear doors and brings LED lights to the rear door handles. Infiniti has also added a pair of rear USB-C ports, ensuring that backseat passengers won't run out of juice while on the go.
The other headline addition for the 2022 QX50 is Infiniti's ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids across all trim levels. Previously available on Luxe models and above, the system adds adaptive cruise control and a lane-centering feature. Both help reduce the stress of driving on the highway. Unlike General Motors' Super Cruise or Ford's BlueCruise, however, ProPilot Assist requires you to keep your hands on the wheel.
Pricing for the 2022 Infiniti QX50 has risen slightly, with the base Pure front-wheel-drive model starting at an MSRP of $40,025 (including destination charges). This is about $1,000 more than a comparable 2021 model, but we think the ProPilot Assist suite is well worth the upcharge. One of the QX50's greatest strengths is its ultra-competitive pricing, so we recommend not running up the tab too much. Our favorite trim is the midtier QX50 Luxe. It retails for $43,375 and includes a lot of great features for a reasonable bump to the bottom line.
The striking small SUV from Infiniti should be even more appealing with new enhancements in often-used areas.