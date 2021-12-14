2022 Infiniti QX50 Gets New Standard Features

Driver assistance and pricing

The other headline addition for the 2022 QX50 is Infiniti's ProPilot Assist suite of driving aids across all trim levels. Previously available on Luxe models and above, the system adds adaptive cruise control and a lane-centering feature. Both help reduce the stress of driving on the highway. Unlike General Motors' Super Cruise or Ford's BlueCruise, however, ProPilot Assist requires you to keep your hands on the wheel.

Pricing for the 2022 Infiniti QX50 has risen slightly, with the base Pure front-wheel-drive model starting at an MSRP of $40,025 (including destination charges). This is about $1,000 more than a comparable 2021 model, but we think the ProPilot Assist suite is well worth the upcharge. One of the QX50's greatest strengths is its ultra-competitive pricing, so we recommend not running up the tab too much. Our favorite trim is the midtier QX50 Luxe. It retails for $43,375 and includes a lot of great features for a reasonable bump to the bottom line.

Edmunds says

The striking small SUV from Infiniti should be even more appealing with new enhancements in often-used areas.