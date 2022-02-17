The CrabWalking, six-figure Hummer EV pickup is leading the way for GMC's charge into an electrified future. So far, GMC has been silent on its massive pickup's range, capacity and weight. However, a recently surfaced EPA filing — first reported on by Car and Driver — sheds light on these specs.

Here's everything we know.

Range is impressive, but there's a catch

When GMC announced the Hummer EV more than a year ago, it led with impressive stats: 1,000 horsepower and more than 350 miles of range. GM has since hedged the range figure, with a slightly lower figure of 329 miles after submitting testing data to the EPA. That data also notes the usable capacity of the Ultium battery is right around 210 kWh, which is far larger than any other pack we've seen so far.

Given the immense capacity of the battery pack, why is the Hummer EV's range — and the 47 mpg-e combined rating that C&D calculated from the test results — relatively low? The answer is in the Hummer's curb weight.

Just like the old Hummer, it isn't small