When we say the Hummer EV isn't small, we mean it's not only imposing in person, but it packs on the weight too. The Hummer EV tips the scales at 9,063 pounds, according to the test data, and the battery pack is a significant contributor. The Ultium battery pack weighs 2,923 pounds, meaning that the battery pack alone outweighs GM's lightest car, the Chevrolet Spark. That curb weight makes the Hummer EV the heaviest vehicle GM sells, by far. Even a GMC Sierra 3500 Denali in its porkiest configuration weighs about 700 pounds lighter.
However, we do have to admit that the roughly 210 kWh of capacity is hugely impressive and leapfrogs the competition by a sizable margin. Dare we say the Hummer is the king of the Kilowatt-Hour Wars? For reference, a Rivian R1T with the current large battery pack offers 135 kWh of capacity (with a 180-kWh pack due next year), and the Ford F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery is right behind it with 131 kWh. Those two trucks, however, are significantly lighter than the Hummer EV, and that has real-world effects. The Rivian, for instance, posts similar EPA range estimates to the Hummer EV — despite the R1T's smaller pack — because it weighs a full ton less.
Edmunds says
Though it's now driven by electrons, the Hummer EV pays homage to the original by being big, brash and highly inefficient.