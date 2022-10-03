2023 Maserati GranTurismo First Look: The GT Is Back!

After years of waiting for the rebirth of the Maserati GranTurismo, it's finally here. An endless stream of teasers and updates kept us waiting, but now we know everything about the new four-seat grand tourer. It looks ready to pick up exactly where the old car left off with fresh styling, much more modern tech, and a fully electric powertrain. Sadly, though not surprisingly, the old Ferrari-sourced V8 is gone. Please join us for a moment of silence — it will be missed.

Though the death of the V8 is a sad one, fans of the GranTurismo will be happy to hear that the new car, in every configuration, makes more power than the 454 horses found underhood in the previous GT. The new base trim is called the Modena (in white), and its MC20-derived 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 makes 490 horsepower, but for those who want to go all out on performance, the top-spec Trofeo version (here in red) packs 550 horsepower from an uprated version of the same V6. The new electric variant of the GT, the Folgore (in a sort of deep bronze color), puts out even more power. But in classic Maserati fashion, the company doesn't quote an exact figure and instead notes its three motors pull from a 92.5-kWh battery and make "around" 760 horsepower.