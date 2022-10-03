2023 Maserati GranTurismo First Look: The GT Is Back!

- The Maserati GranTurismo is back.
- It comes with a number of powertrain choices, but the V8 is gone.
- The sleek looks and luxurious interior appointments are still here, though.
After years of waiting for the rebirth of the Maserati GranTurismo, it's finally here. An endless stream of teasers and updates kept us waiting, but now we know everything about the new four-seat grand tourer. It looks ready to pick up exactly where the old car left off with fresh styling, much more modern tech, and a fully electric powertrain. Sadly, though not surprisingly, the old Ferrari-sourced V8 is gone. Please join us for a moment of silence — it will be missed.
Though the death of the V8 is a sad one, fans of the GranTurismo will be happy to hear that the new car, in every configuration, makes more power than the 454 horses found underhood in the previous GT. The new base trim is called the Modena (in white), and its MC20-derived 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 makes 490 horsepower, but for those who want to go all out on performance, the top-spec Trofeo version (here in red) packs 550 horsepower from an uprated version of the same V6. The new electric variant of the GT, the Folgore (in a sort of deep bronze color), puts out even more power. But in classic Maserati fashion, the company doesn't quote an exact figure and instead notes its three motors pull from a 92.5-kWh battery and make "around" 760 horsepower.
The underpinnings of the GranTurismo are all new, too. The previous GranTurismo debuted in 2007 and was on sale until 2019 with only mild changes to the interior and exterior over its lifespan. The new car's fresh underpinnings make heavy use of lightweight materials like aluminum and magnesium, as well as high-strength steel, a combination that Maserati says results in best-in-class weight levels. While that isn't as specific as we'd like either, we're going to go ahead and hope Maserati has improved upon the old car's two-ton-plus curb weight. Maserati, never change.
A new electrical architecture also comes with that new body. The electrical architecture can send messages from one system to another in just 2 milliseconds. The entire system is called the Vehicle Domain Control Module and will also support features like over-the-air updates and cybersecurity features to protect users' privacy. All that really means is the new Maserati will be a much more up-to-date place to spend time.
Inside, Maserati's recently reworked multimedia system takes care of infotainment duties, while a new digital clock and an optional head-up display augment the new, more tech-forward feel. An optional Sonus Faber 3D surround-sound system with 19 speakers might just help turn your car into a concert hall, too.
We wish Maserati included some interior shots so we could get a better feel for the GT's cabin, but from what little we've seen, it looks like a step in the right direction. We expect pricing and an on-sale date to be released later this year, but we wouldn't be surprised if the new model was significantly more than the outgoing GT's base price of just over $150,000.
We're already loving the way this sleek stunner looks; we just hope we love driving it just as much. Stay tuned.