Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Price Revealed

Supercar performance for a not-quite supercar price

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Price Revealed
  • Nick Kurczewskiby
    Contributor
    Nick Kurczewski is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a starting price of $106,395
  • Only 2.6 seconds are required for 0-60 mph
  • Its 5.5-liter V8 is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in production
  • Available Z07 package adds carbon brakes, performance tires and a sportier suspension

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has some of the best sports cars available today — and even some truly mighty supercars — right in its crosshairs. Its 670-horsepower 5.5-liter mid-mounted V8 is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine General Motors has ever produced. According to Chevrolet, the Z06 needs just 2.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. That's some serious supercar get-up-and-go.

"But just how much is this supercar-hunting Corvette going to cost?" you might wonder. We're happy you (might have) asked — Chevrolet has revealed the base version of the Z06 in coupe format and the 1LZ trim will start at $106,395, including destination.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

A bargain, at least compared to supercars

Wait a minute. How can a car with a base price of more than $100K be considered a bargain? After all, the previous-generation Corvette Z06's price started just north of $80,000.

But the new Corvette's mid-engine layout finally gives the Z06 the balance to truly compete with exotic machinery like the Audi R8, Acura NSX and Porsche 911 GT3. Using this bowtie-biased math, the admittedly still pricey Z06 is tens of thousands of dollars less than these competing supercars.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Three trims, two body styles

Of course, the 1LZ is just the starting point. Buyers willing to delve into the dredges of their pockets can upgrade to the 2LZ and 3LZ trims. The 2LZ coupe starts at $115,595 and adds luxuries such as ventilated seats with additional adjustments, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, an onboard navigation system, a performance data recorder and a blind-spot monitor. The 3LZ coupe (priced from $120,245) further adds carbon-fiber interior trim, additional leather and faux-suede cabin accents and sportier seats.

If you prefer an open-top experience, the least expensive Z06 convertible rings in at $113,895. Want to throw caution — and your hard-earned cash — to the wind? The 2LZ convertible starts at $122,595 and the 3LZ rings in at $127,245.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Lots and lots of carbon fiber

The trims listed above are hardly the end of the Z06 pricing structure. Interested buyers can opt for a number of packages that push performance even further. According to an article by GM Authority, the Z07 option group includes stickier Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires, carbon-ceramic brakes and a sportier suspension tune. This alone adds $8,995 to the price, but there's a catch.

You must first add one of two available aerodynamics packages if you want the Z07 package. The Carbon Flash Painted option ($8,495) adds dark gray-painted carbon-fiber elements, while selecting Visible Carbon ($10,495) replaces these with unpainted carbon-fiber accents. Both include a front splitter, large rear wing and extended rocker panels.

Want more carbon fiber ladeled onto your Corvette? A set of carbon-fiber wheels is available, too. Prices for the painted and unpainted set are $9,995 and $11,995, respectively. That means a fully loaded 2023 Corvette Z06 could carry a nearly $160,000 MSRP — and that's before now-ubiquitous dealer markups are factored in.

Is the new Z06 worth the exotic price tag? We'll let you know once we finally get behind the wheel later this year.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Edmunds says

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 should be faster and wilder than ever before. But calling it a bargain means avoiding expensive option packages that send this mega-Vette's price skyward.

Nick Kurczewskiby
AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates

New vehicle highlights

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Photo Sponsored By
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
2022 Subaru Outback
2022 Subaru Outback
Get our honest take on all the latest cars
Get our honest take on all the latest cars
2022 EQUINOX
2022 EQUINOX
Learn More at Chevrolet.com