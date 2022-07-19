2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Price Revealed

Lots and lots of carbon fiber

The trims listed above are hardly the end of the Z06 pricing structure. Interested buyers can opt for a number of packages that push performance even further. According to an article by GM Authority, the Z07 option group includes stickier Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires, carbon-ceramic brakes and a sportier suspension tune. This alone adds $8,995 to the price, but there's a catch.

You must first add one of two available aerodynamics packages if you want the Z07 package. The Carbon Flash Painted option ($8,495) adds dark gray-painted carbon-fiber elements, while selecting Visible Carbon ($10,495) replaces these with unpainted carbon-fiber accents. Both include a front splitter, large rear wing and extended rocker panels.

Want more carbon fiber ladeled onto your Corvette? A set of carbon-fiber wheels is available, too. Prices for the painted and unpainted set are $9,995 and $11,995, respectively. That means a fully loaded 2023 Corvette Z06 could carry a nearly $160,000 MSRP — and that's before now-ubiquitous dealer markups are factored in.

Is the new Z06 worth the exotic price tag? We'll let you know once we finally get behind the wheel later this year.