What is the Countach LPI 800-4?

Lamborghini is the rare automaker that doesn't buckle under the weight of its own past. Given the seeming disinterest in its own heritage, it's a miracle at all that we're even getting a new Countach. But the original, wildly styled coupe set the tone for decades of Lamborghinis to come, and the company has decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic sports car with a modern reinterpretation. It will be limited to just 112 examples worldwide (the number pays homage to the original Countach's internal project code).

Utilizing a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and full carbon-fiber bodywork, the new Countach takes full advantage of Lamborghini's mastery of the strong, lightweight material. Eagle-eyed Lamborghini fans might already suspect that the Countach is related to the Sián FKP 37, and they're not wrong. For those unfamiliar, the 2019 Sián was Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar, and the exterior dimensions and powertrains of the two vehicles are quite similar.

Messing with, or reinterpreting, if you will, a design as iconic as the Countach's is bound to raise some eyebrows. After all, Marcelo Gandini's original Countach has been the blueprint for countless mid-engine supercars, both real and imagined, since it debuted back at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. As you can see from these images, hallmarks of the original Countach design — plus cues developed over the 20 years of the Countach's life span — can be seen all over the modern LPI 800-4. Whether or not you agree with the execution, we do not envy the job of the designer tasked with resurrecting such a legendary automobile.