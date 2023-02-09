Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Is Limited to 4,000 Units

The Jeep Wrangler bloodline spans more than 35 years and four generations, and in that time it's become one the world's favorite off-roaders. The Rubicon trim, which was designed specifically to increase off-road capability, was introduced back in 2003. That means factory-equipped hardcore Wranglers have been with us for two decades, and Jeep has deemed that anniversary fit for a new special edition.

The Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary model will be available on both Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 models. Since the Rubicon is all about off-road performance, these packages aren't just cosmetic and are aimed at making both models more hardcore (though there are plenty of visual differences, too). Both models models a half-inch lift, a triple-hoop grille guard, steel rock sliders, steel bumpers, an 83-piece tool kit, Gorilla Glass windshield, red and black leather seats, red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster, auxiliary switches and all-weather floor mats.

As for what they don't share, we'll start with the 392. Those V8-powered Rubicons get an onboard air compressor and the Xtreme Recon package as standard. It comes with 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires, 17-inch beadlock wheels, a 4.56 rear-axle ratio, hinge-gate reinforcement, fender extensions, a jack spacer and a tire relocation kit. The 4xe plug-in models get 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires that are wrapped around 17-inch beadlock wheels.

The 20th Anniversary models aren't short on cosmetic goodies to set your Jeep apart from the pack either. Both models get a new interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille, some 20th Anniversary hood decals bronze, a 20th Anniversary rear plaque and a 20th Anniversary shifter cap. The price for all this 20th Anniversary goodness is $71,380 for the 4Xe and $92,690 for the 392 after destination charges are applied.

But wait, there's more!

If you want to go even more hardcore, you can opt for a Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The package will be limited to just 150 units and can be had on either model. The upfit costs $21,983 for the 4xe and $20,135 for the 392. As you'd imagine, it comes with an extensive list of off-road goodies. Here are the upgrades:

37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

Warn VR EVO 10-S winch

AEV 17-inch Savegre II wheels

AEV 2.5-inch DualSport RT Suspension System with Bilstein 5100 shocks

AEV 7000 Series off-road lights

AEV EX front bumper

AEV rear bumper

AEV front skid plate

AEV tire carrier

AEV off-road jack base

AEV ProCal SNAP module

AEV vehicle build plaque

AEV steering damper

4.56:1 axle ratio (4xe)

Mopar performance wipers with integrated washer jets

The 20th Anniversary Rubicon looks like the most hardcore Rubicon yet, and if this tickles your Jeep bone you might want to act quickly. Just 4,000 will be made and they're destined to sell like ice cream on a sunny summer's day at Coney Island.