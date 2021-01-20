2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
2021 Dodge Durango Review
- Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
- Strong V8s provide exceptional towing ability
- Real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
- Fuel economy is below average, especially with the V8s
- Many of the latest advanced driver safety features don't come standard
- Bigger and bulkier to drive than rival crossover SUVs
- SRT Hellcat with supercharged 6.2-liter V8 added to lineup
- Refreshed, more aggressive exterior design
- Refreshed interior with larger touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Dodge describes its Durango as an SUV "for muscle car people with families." This has to be one of the rare instances where we can actually agree with marketing hype. Like the Charger sport sedan and the Challenger muscle car, the Durango has a distinctive square-shouldered design that exudes bravado. It backs up its beefy looks with best-in-class towing, enviable acceleration, and ample room for up to seven passengers.
For 2021, Dodge is updating the Durango lineup with an even more aggressive exterior design, a revised interior, additional technology features, and a new king of the Durango hill: the high-performance SRT Hellcat. Packing a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the Charger and Challenger Hellcats, the Durango SRT Hellcat develops a rather outrageous 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. Sounds appropriate for a muscle SUV, right? To learn more about the Durango, check out our Expert Rating's in-depth evaluation.
Our verdict
The Durango might not appeal to a broad audience, but its performance and practicality are certainly impressive. After all, not many SUVs can hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds and tow up to 8,700 pounds. But what you get in capability you lack in refinement. As well equipped as the Durango might be, you are constantly reminded this is one of the older platforms on the market.
How does the Durango drive?
The Durango SRT, which is what we tested, is a testament to Dodge's commitment to performance. The engine is powerful, accelerating this 5,500-pound behemoth effortlessly to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Yet the Durango is also well mannered in everyday driving. Braking performance is strong and smooth.
The transmission's shifts are also buttery smooth and don't feel the least bit abrupt in stop-and-go traffic. Steering and handling are decent for a vehicle of this size and weight, but it does have its limits. Performance and everyday usability are rarely so even.
How comfortable is the Durango?
The seats in the Durango for all positions are roomy and comfortable. The first and second rows offer a good amount of legroom, while the third row can easily hold larger kids. The climate control works well with adequate airflow for all three rows.
The Durango SRT's ride, on the other hand, leaves a bit to be desired. While tolerable, it's not going to lull you to sleep on road trips. Road noise is omnipresent and so is the engine but that could be a welcome thing. The exhaust note is intoxicating.
How’s the interior?
The interior is airy and you can see well out of it, but the front and rear pillars can obstruct some visibility in tighter situations. The cabin is straightforward and user-friendly, and the interface for controls are simple to understand and find. Getting in and out is also fairly simple for all seating positions, even for the third row.
Drivers of nearly any size should be able to find a comfortable seating position thanks to the numerous seat and steering wheel adjustments.
How’s the tech?
The Uconnect 4C interface on the 8.4-inch screen, while feeling a bit dated, is user-friendly and syncs up well with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you can get the new 10.1-inch screen, which has Chrysler/Dodge's latest infotainment software and features. There are plenty of USB and 12-volt charging options for passengers in all positions.
Driver aids such as adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist are useful, but they are part of an optional Technology Group package. The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system sounds great and is worth getting.
How’s the storage?
Even with performance as the top priority, the Durango SRT manages to be practical and flexible like an SUV should be. There's 84.5 cubic feet of space with all the seats folded, which places it slightly above the middle of this class. Small-item storage is exactly what you want in a three-row SUV with enough cubbies and cupholders for all passengers. But the party trick for this Durango might be its excellent 8,700-pound tow rating when properly equipped.
How economical is the Durango?
Here's a formula for you: SRT = bad MPG. That's just the way it goes. The Durango SRT is rated to get an EPA-estimated 15 mpg in combined driving (13 city/19 highway). On our 120-mile evaluation route, we were able to get 15.5 mpg, indicating that the EPA's estimates are at least realistic. The best fuel economy you can get is a rear-wheel-drive Durango with the V6, which gets 21 mpg combined. That's a lot better but still a tad below rival V6-equipped SUVs.
Is the Durango a good value?
What do you want in your SUV? That's what you'll have to ask yourself to define value. If you want luxury and comfort, look elsewhere because that is not what this SUV is about. The interior looks and feels a bit low-buck. But you certainly get your money's worth in performance. Dodge lines up with the rest of the class in warranty and roadside assistance coverage.
Wildcard
The Durango SRT is a burly, powerful SUV that looks and sounds the part. It's upfront, in-your-face, and shouts at you like a drill sergeant. It doesn't handle all that well but doesn't feel like it loses a step when it's fully loaded with people. Day to day, it's really more fun than an SUV has a right to be.
If you're into making a scene as you arrive and leave, this is the SUV for you. The looks and exhaust note will turn heads. Though it might have more attitude than sense, we can definitely see the appeal.
Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?
Dodge Durango models
The 2021 Dodge Durango is available in six trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. Dodge offers a choice of a V6 or one of three V8 engines. Rear-wheel drive is standard on most models. All-wheel drive is optional on most and standard on both SRT variants.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $80,995
- MPG & Fuel
- 12 City / 17 Hwy / 13 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 24.6 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 710 hp @ 6100 rpm
- Torque: 645 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 200.8 in. / Height: 69.8 in. / Width: 76.4 in.
- Curb Weight: 5710 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.2 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Durango safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent an impact by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.
Dodge Durango vs. the competition
2021 Dodge Durango
2021 Ford Explorer
Dodge Durango vs. Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer was one of the earliest vehicles to truly capitalize on the growing popularity of SUVs. The sixth-generation Explorer debuted in 2020 with an all-new design inside and out, a lineup of new engines (including a hybrid), and the latest tech and driver aids Ford has to offer. We like the Explorer's tow rating and sizable cargo area but found the interior to feel a bit cheap for what you pay.
Dodge Durango vs. Chevrolet Traverse
If passenger and cargo space is your No. 1 priority, the Chevy Traverse is a compelling crossover SUV. The interior is massive, offering significantly more cargo and passenger space than the Durango. But that's really the extent of our praise. The Traverse lacks any real personality especially compared to the muscle car-like Durango.
Dodge Durango vs. Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride is Edmunds' top-rated SUV. Its V6 engine can't match the Durango's power, especially when it's equipped with a V8. But it excels at just about everything we look for in a three-row SUV. It's comfortable and spacious and features a decent amount of standard tech. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Telluride.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Durango a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Dodge Durango?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Dodge Durango:
Is the Dodge Durango reliable?
Is the 2021 Dodge Durango a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Dodge Durango?
What are the different models of Dodge Durango?
