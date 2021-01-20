  1. Home
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

MSRP range: $80,995
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
7.7/10 Expert Rating #7 Midsize 3-row SUV
MSRP$82,490
Edmunds suggests you pay$78,513
Dodge Durango for Sale

2021 Dodge Durango Review

Reese Counts
  • Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
  • Strong V8s provide exceptional towing ability
  • Real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
  • Fuel economy is below average, especially with the V8s
  • Many of the latest advanced driver safety features don't come standard
  • Bigger and bulkier to drive than rival crossover SUVs
  • SRT Hellcat with supercharged 6.2-liter V8 added to lineup
  • Refreshed, more aggressive exterior design
  • Refreshed interior with larger touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011

Dodge describes its Durango as an SUV "for muscle car people with families." This has to be one of the rare instances where we can actually agree with marketing hype. Like the Charger sport sedan and the Challenger muscle car, the Durango has a distinctive square-shouldered design that exudes bravado. It backs up its beefy looks with best-in-class towing, enviable acceleration, and ample room for up to seven passengers.

For 2021, Dodge is updating the Durango lineup with an even more aggressive exterior design, a revised interior, additional technology features, and a new king of the Durango hill: the high-performance SRT Hellcat. Packing a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the Charger and Challenger Hellcats, the Durango SRT Hellcat develops a rather outrageous 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. Sounds appropriate for a muscle SUV, right? To learn more about the Durango, check out our Expert Rating's in-depth evaluation.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
The Durango might not appeal to a broad audience, but its performance and practicality are certainly impressive. After all, not many SUVs can hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds and tow up to 8,700 pounds. But what you get in capability you lack in refinement. As well equipped as the Durango might be, you are constantly reminded this is one of the older platforms on the market.
The Durango SRT, which is what we tested, is a testament to Dodge's commitment to performance. The engine is powerful, accelerating this 5,500-pound behemoth effortlessly to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Yet the Durango is also well mannered in everyday driving. Braking performance is strong and smooth.

The transmission's shifts are also buttery smooth and don't feel the least bit abrupt in stop-and-go traffic. Steering and handling are decent for a vehicle of this size and weight, but it does have its limits. Performance and everyday usability are rarely so even.
The seats in the Durango for all positions are roomy and comfortable. The first and second rows offer a good amount of legroom, while the third row can easily hold larger kids. The climate control works well with adequate airflow for all three rows.

The Durango SRT's ride, on the other hand, leaves a bit to be desired. While tolerable, it's not going to lull you to sleep on road trips. Road noise is omnipresent and so is the engine but that could be a welcome thing. The exhaust note is intoxicating.
The interior is airy and you can see well out of it, but the front and rear pillars can obstruct some visibility in tighter situations. The cabin is straightforward and user-friendly, and the interface for controls are simple to understand and find. Getting in and out is also fairly simple for all seating positions, even for the third row.

Drivers of nearly any size should be able to find a comfortable seating position thanks to the numerous seat and steering wheel adjustments.
The Uconnect 4C interface on the 8.4-inch screen, while feeling a bit dated, is user-friendly and syncs up well with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you can get the new 10.1-inch screen, which has Chrysler/Dodge's latest infotainment software and features. There are plenty of USB and 12-volt charging options for passengers in all positions.

Driver aids such as adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist are useful, but they are part of an optional Technology Group package. The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system sounds great and is worth getting.
Even with performance as the top priority, the Durango SRT manages to be practical and flexible like an SUV should be. There's 84.5 cubic feet of space with all the seats folded, which places it slightly above the middle of this class. Small-item storage is exactly what you want in a three-row SUV with enough cubbies and cupholders for all passengers. But the party trick for this Durango might be its excellent 8,700-pound tow rating when properly equipped.
Here's a formula for you: SRT = bad MPG. That's just the way it goes. The Durango SRT is rated to get an EPA-estimated 15 mpg in combined driving (13 city/19 highway). On our 120-mile evaluation route, we were able to get 15.5 mpg, indicating that the EPA's estimates are at least realistic. The best fuel economy you can get is a rear-wheel-drive Durango with the V6, which gets 21 mpg combined. That's a lot better but still a tad below rival V6-equipped SUVs.
What do you want in your SUV? That's what you'll have to ask yourself to define value. If you want luxury and comfort, look elsewhere because that is not what this SUV is about. The interior looks and feels a bit low-buck. But you certainly get your money's worth in performance. Dodge lines up with the rest of the class in warranty and roadside assistance coverage.
The Durango SRT is a burly, powerful SUV that looks and sounds the part. It's upfront, in-your-face, and shouts at you like a drill sergeant. It doesn't handle all that well but doesn't feel like it loses a step when it's fully loaded with people. Day to day, it's really more fun than an SUV has a right to be.

If you're into making a scene as you arrive and leave, this is the SUV for you. The looks and exhaust note will turn heads. Though it might have more attitude than sense, we can definitely see the appeal.

Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?

The standard V6 engine feels a little underpowered for an SUV this big, so we suggest going with the Hemi V8-powered Durango R/T. Besides the extra oomph and burly exhaust note, the V8 increases the Durango's towing capacity. Make sure you get the optional Technology package since it adds many desirable safety features.

Dodge Durango models

The 2021 Dodge Durango is available in six trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. Dodge offers a choice of a V6 or one of three V8 engines. Rear-wheel drive is standard on most models. All-wheel drive is optional on most and standard on both SRT variants.

SXT
The base SXT is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 (295 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include:

  • LED headlights and foglights
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Load-leveling suspension (rear-wheel drive only)
  • Three-zone automatic climate control
  • Seating for five passengers
  • USB-A and USB-C ports
  • 8.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Keyless entry with push-button start

Notable options:

  • Third-row seating with power-folding headrests (allows for up to seven passengers)
  • Trailer Tow Group IV
    • Integrated trailer brake controller (allows adjustment of a trailer's brakes from the cab)
    • Heavy-duty oil cooler
    • Class IV hitch receiver
    • Load-leveling rear suspension and low-range gearing for all-wheel drive models
    • Full-size spare tire
  • SXT Plus
    • Opens up options list
    • Roof rails with crossbars
    • Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
    • Power-adjustable driver's seat

GT
The GT adds a few features on top of the standard SXT. Those include:

  • Seating for seven
  • Black grille and window trim
  • 20-inch wheels
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Rear parking sensors

Options on the GT include:

  • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)
  • GT Plus
    • Opens up options list
    • Leather seating
    • Optional second-row captain's chairs
    • Power liftgate
    • Heated, power-folding mirrors
    • Heated front seats
    • Heated steering wheel
    • Remote start
  • Premium Group I
    • Nine-speaker audio system with subwoofer
    • Sunroof
    • 10.1-inch touchscreen
    • Navigation system
  • Premium Group II
    • Automatic high beams
    • LED accent lights
    • Power-adjustable steering wheel
    • Rain-sensing wipers
    • Wireless phone charger
  • Technology Group
    • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
    • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
    • Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
    • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
    • Rain-sensing wipers

R/T
The Durango R/T ditches the V6 in favor of a 5.7-liter V8 engine (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), still paired with an eight-speed automatic. It builds off the GT Plus. Other standard features include:

  • Features from Premium Group I and II
  • 20-inch wheels
  • Power-adjustable passenger seat

Citadel
The Durango Citadel uses the 3.6-liter V6, but it's available with the 5.7-liter V8. Besides all of the features of the GT Plus trim, the Citadel comes with:

  • Technology Group
  • Trailer Tow Group IV
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Sunroof
  • Second-row captain's chairs (seating for six)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)

SRT and SRT Hellcat
The standard SRT uses a 6.4-liter V8 engine (475 hp, 470 lb-ft). For 2021, it's joined by an even more hopped-up version, the Durango SRT Hellcat and its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 (710 hp, 645 lb-ft). Both come standard with all-wheel drive and, aside from some minor visual differences, have the same standard features. In addition to what's standard on the R/T, features include:

  • Brembo brakes
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Sport seats with upgraded leather

Other notable options depending on the trim level include:

  • 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • Blacktop package (black painted wheels with blacked-out exterior trim)
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat pricing

Shopping Tools

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Dodge Durango.

Average user rating: 4.2 stars
6 total reviews

5 star reviews: 66%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 18%

Trending topics in reviews

    2021 Dodge Durango video

    2018 Dodge Durango SRT First Look

    CALVIN KIM: We're here at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show and behind me is the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT. And what's unique about this car is that while most manufacturers are building their SUVs to be more fuel efficient and eco-friendly with hybrids and whatnot, this one's not. In fact, it's got a gigantic V8 that puts out 475 horsepower and 470 pounds feet of torque. The fascias are different. The front fascia and the roof fascia, they're a lot more aggressive, bigger wheels, 20-inch wheels, and most importantly, bigger brakes. What's particularly cool about this is because it's an SRT, Dodge has framed it more for the driving enthusiast. It's got an adjustable all-wheel drive system. There's seven drive modes that you can select from inside the car and that adjusts things like how the transmission shifts and how the throttle pedal-- how reactive it is-- and how much power goes to the front or rear wheels through the all-wheel drive system. There's a track mode and even a launch control. On the inside, you've got a SRT specific leather interior with SRT team emblazoned all over the place. Dodge says it can do 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds, which we think is a pretty ridiculous thing for a three-row, six-seater to be able to do. The nature of the car would do the job correctly. They put a different hood on it that has heating circulants-- [VEHICLE ACCELERATING] And we think that's kind of like what it's going to sound like, so we're really looking forward to that. Anyway, going back to the hood. There is heat [? extractors ?] on the side and a cold-air intake in the center so that the engine always has nice, cool air to breathe. Overall, we're super excited that somebody decided to kind of get into the performance SUV segment. The more players the better, we say, just because it's fun and it's so practical. We're not quite sure when it's going to go on sale, but you can guarantee that when it is, we'll get one to test. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    2018 Dodge Durango SRT First Look

    NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Dodge Durango, but since the 2021 Dodge Durango is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Road Test Editor Calvin Kim shows off some of the differences that make the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT different from the rest. A big V8, six-seats, and all-wheel-drive; is this the kind of SUV that you would buy?

    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $80,995
    MPG & Fuel
    12 City / 17 Hwy / 13 Combined
    Fuel Tank Capacity: 24.6 gal. capacity
    Seating
    6 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: all wheel drive
    Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
    Engine
    V8 cylinder
    Horsepower: 710 hp @ 6100 rpm
    Torque: 645 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
    Basic Warranty
    3 yr./ 36000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 200.8 in. / Height: 69.8 in. / Width: 76.4 in.
    Curb Weight: 5710 lbs.
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.2 cu.ft.
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Durango safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Helps prevent an impact by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
    Lane Departure Warning Plus
    Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Dodge Durango vs. the competition

    2021 Dodge Durango

    2021 Dodge Durango

    2021 Ford Explorer

    2021 Ford Explorer

    Dodge Durango vs. Ford Explorer

    The Ford Explorer was one of the earliest vehicles to truly capitalize on the growing popularity of SUVs. The sixth-generation Explorer debuted in 2020 with an all-new design inside and out, a lineup of new engines (including a hybrid), and the latest tech and driver aids Ford has to offer. We like the Explorer's tow rating and sizable cargo area but found the interior to feel a bit cheap for what you pay.

    Compare Dodge Durango & Ford Explorer features 

    Dodge Durango vs. Chevrolet Traverse

    If passenger and cargo space is your No. 1 priority, the Chevy Traverse is a compelling crossover SUV. The interior is massive, offering significantly more cargo and passenger space than the Durango. But that's really the extent of our praise. The Traverse lacks any real personality especially compared to the muscle car-like Durango.

    Compare Dodge Durango & Chevrolet Traverse features 

    Dodge Durango vs. Kia Telluride

    The Kia Telluride is Edmunds' top-rated SUV. Its V6 engine can't match the Durango's power, especially when it's equipped with a V8. But it excels at just about everything we look for in a three-row SUV. It's comfortable and spacious and features a decent amount of standard tech. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Telluride.

    Compare Dodge Durango & Kia Telluride features 

    FAQ

    Is the Dodge Durango a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Durango both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Dodge Durango fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Durango gets an EPA-estimated 13 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Durango has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Durango. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Dodge Durango?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Dodge Durango:

    • SRT Hellcat with supercharged 6.2-liter V8 added to lineup
    • Refreshed, more aggressive exterior design
    • Refreshed interior with larger touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
    • Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
    Learn more

    Is the Dodge Durango reliable?

    To determine whether the Dodge Durango is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Durango. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Durango's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Dodge Durango a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Dodge Durango is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Durango and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Durango is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Dodge Durango?

    The least-expensive 2021 Dodge Durango is the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $80,995.

    Other versions include:

    • SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $80,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Dodge Durango?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Durango, the next question is, which Durango model is right for you? Durango variants include SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Durango models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Overview

    The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is offered in the following styles: SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT Hellcat, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat?

    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

    The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,490. The average price paid for a new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) is trending $3,977 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,977 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $78,513.

    The average savings for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcats are available in my area?

    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Durango SRT Hellcat for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Durango SRT Hellcat you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,249.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and all available trim types: SRT Hellcat. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Dodge lease specials

