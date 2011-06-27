Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews

Platinum FWD--A Real Delight rgj21 , 05/23/2013 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I took delivery of my XTS Platinum FWD in Sapphire Blue Metallic on May 11. I must say that I become more pleased with the vehicle everyday. I have owned a Lexus LS, a Jaguar XJ and a Mercedes CLS and the XTS compares very favorably with each of those luxury vehicles. GM has finally met the challenge of the German and Japanese luxury vehicles with interior materials, fit and finish and technology second to none. I seriously evaluated 11 other cars and SUVs before this purchase and could not escape from the fact that dollar for dollar the XTS was the best value in its class. It is a pleasure to drive, performs beautifully and has that head-turning quotient. Report Abuse

Big Caddy with Styling bigwes3 , 10/01/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased a White Diamond exterior with Carmel/Black interior Premium FWD XTS in July after considering a BMW or Mercedes. After 3,300 miles in it, the more I drive it the more I love it. Outstanding ride quality and interior finish is top notch. So glad Cadillac did not abandon the smooth ride to chase the BMW/Mercedes performance (extremely hard ride) model. This car provides a perfect blend of cushion & performance handling. Big car ride with midsize handling. The spirited V6 provides excellent power while returning great gas mileage. CUE system definitely requires a dedicated learning period to familiarize yourself with the many features.

Excellent Machine alexblackhawke , 01/09/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased new in Ohio while on vacation and drove back to Las Vegas. Averaged 28 MPG for the entire trip and was impressed with the long range comfort and handling. It won't burn off the 20" tires but lots more available acceleration than what was needed. All of the interior appointments are top quality and once you get used to the electronics, easy to adjust through the CUE system. After three months, had glove box closure issue and the dealer just replaced the entire mechanical and electronic component to repair.

Computerized nightmare jaymedic44 , 10/04/2012 36 of 40 people found this review helpful We bought the platinum edition, liked the different grille and wheels. As the salesman was showing my wife how to operate all the features all of the sudden the radio went to full volume. The salesman tried to turn it down but as soon as he removed his finger from the button it would return to full volume. They said it needed a software update and took it to the shop. An hour later he returned and proceeded with the demonstration and it did it again, not only did the volume increase on its own you can't turn it off. Well today it is making its 3rd trip back for the same issue plus some other electronic problems such as the seat memory won't work, Bluetooth connection is often lost and so on.