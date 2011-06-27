Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews
Platinum FWD--A Real Delight
I took delivery of my XTS Platinum FWD in Sapphire Blue Metallic on May 11. I must say that I become more pleased with the vehicle everyday. I have owned a Lexus LS, a Jaguar XJ and a Mercedes CLS and the XTS compares very favorably with each of those luxury vehicles. GM has finally met the challenge of the German and Japanese luxury vehicles with interior materials, fit and finish and technology second to none. I seriously evaluated 11 other cars and SUVs before this purchase and could not escape from the fact that dollar for dollar the XTS was the best value in its class. It is a pleasure to drive, performs beautifully and has that head-turning quotient.
Big Caddy with Styling
Purchased a White Diamond exterior with Carmel/Black interior Premium FWD XTS in July after considering a BMW or Mercedes. After 3,300 miles in it, the more I drive it the more I love it. Outstanding ride quality and interior finish is top notch. So glad Cadillac did not abandon the smooth ride to chase the BMW/Mercedes performance (extremely hard ride) model. This car provides a perfect blend of cushion & performance handling. Big car ride with midsize handling. The spirited V6 provides excellent power while returning great gas mileage. CUE system definitely requires a dedicated learning period to familiarize yourself with the many features.
Excellent Machine
Purchased new in Ohio while on vacation and drove back to Las Vegas. Averaged 28 MPG for the entire trip and was impressed with the long range comfort and handling. It won't burn off the 20" tires but lots more available acceleration than what was needed. All of the interior appointments are top quality and once you get used to the electronics, easy to adjust through the CUE system. After three months, had glove box closure issue and the dealer just replaced the entire mechanical and electronic component to repair.
Computerized nightmare
We bought the platinum edition, liked the different grille and wheels. As the salesman was showing my wife how to operate all the features all of the sudden the radio went to full volume. The salesman tried to turn it down but as soon as he removed his finger from the button it would return to full volume. They said it needed a software update and took it to the shop. An hour later he returned and proceeded with the demonstration and it did it again, not only did the volume increase on its own you can't turn it off. Well today it is making its 3rd trip back for the same issue plus some other electronic problems such as the seat memory won't work, Bluetooth connection is often lost and so on.
One year review
I love to drive this car. It is just the right size to give comfort while being small enough to be able to maneuver. The vehicle is great. The CUE electronics are horrible, however. Why is it that some engineer decided that a sleek touch pad appearance trumped function? I have learned, after difficulty with the touch, that the system (like an Ipad) does not respond well to fingertip touch but instead needed a finger pad touch. Okay on an Ipad, but awkward at best while driving. Certain things, like climate control and radio controls, just are easier with knobs. Also, voice recognition is terrible. I was told the noise canceling system interferes.
