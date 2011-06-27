Used 2003 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews
High Miles and all. I'm a believer
Great vehicle. Mine is a 2003 with 220,000 miles, but no one knows that but me. I've taken great care of it and it has taken great care of me. I see a lot of bad reviews here, but I can't find a bad thing to say about mine. Oh wait, the ashtray cover won't always stay down. Big deal. This car always starts, rides great and the BOSE is much more than you will ever need. I reccomend Cadillac to any and everyone. 27MPG also.
'03 STS
This is my third STS and by far the best. I also had a '96 and a '98. This car's beautiful lines and aggressive wheels and tires make a great first impression. Mine has every option except navigation. It is very smooth, luxurious, and classy. It's much better than the Mercedes E430 that I traded in in every aspect. I am extremely satisfid with this car.
32 year old get a Cadillac
My first luxury car, and I think i picked a winner. At first I must say the car had some build issues, speakers, driver side heated seat, driving sensors, lets just say I got to know what a Cadillac dealership shop looked like. But I must say the staff where always helpful, friendly, and very knowledgeable. Once I got all the bugs worked out the car has been great. Taking this car on a road trip is a dream, the performance/comfort ratio truly lives up to the Cadillac name.
Ground breaking perfprmance
The 2003 Seville is a nice car with some great features and has that unique style as the price has drop and you can afford to have one. The North star motor can be a smooth surprise, but like with any vehicle you buy there is always some strength and weakness of any car, The car itself is a driving computer and if your not aware of this the car can be your worse nightmare in repair with sensors and the electronic hardware that runs the car, but aside of that the car is a marvel as the technology in the car has laid some idea's for the future Cadillac's, Its a true Cadillac and i just love mines with 96,000 miles and i am a mechanic if you see one for sale get one.
My Last Cadillac
09:03 AM (PST) I too love the the Cadillac but unfortunately I will not own another one. The 1996 STS I had was a money pit. Constantly at the dealer for repairs. Had the engine resealed twice. It had 56k miles when I traded it. I traded it for a 2003 with 4k miles. It now has 30k miles and we have had the engine completely resealed, constantly fighting leaks, parts being replaced are lasting less than a year, the air/heater broke down, the seat heaters had to be repaired and the radio and cd changer doesn't work right. I am now looking to trade it in for something else.
Sponsored cars related to the Seville
Related Used 2003 Cadillac Seville info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2019 ATS-V
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2019
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 CT4