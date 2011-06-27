Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Consumer Reviews
I was the second owner of my 2009 cadillac hybrid escalade, I have not enjoyed a suv of this size as much as this escalade ,it is still so classy looking it turns heads , love to drive it in any weather, handles snow with features like dial in 4 high 4 low and All wheel drive and hugs the mountain roads , I regularly carpool kids to sports in and out of state & love the comfort for all ages accommodates my husband's 6'4 height w ease & a car full of people seats 8 ,still has room for moderate storage in trunk fully seated but any large luggage I have a travel case for roof rack , great gas mileage the Hybrid module recharges when you brake , the sound system & television are outstanding I have owned several suburbans as well as a Mercedes suv but this is my favorite.
Smooth Ride
This is my third Escalade. Hybrid is very quiet. The 2007 was really loud. Very smooth acceleration. Ride is 75% better than 2007 vehicle. The bluetooth is great to have although should have been available on the 2007. Hybrid gets 18-19 on average which for me is acceptable. Love the vehicle. Do not drive like a full size sport utility. Best large SUV on the road. Have driven it 4K miles. Flawless.
Love It !
I traded in a 2007 Tahoe for the Escalade and so far I am very impressed with the performance. You step on the gas and the performance is much better than I was expecting from a hybrid. I am getting 20.7 MPG combined City/Highway driving with mildly conservative driving habits.The fit and finish is what you would expect from Cadillac and is fun to drive.
Excellent value
Had it for a week. My wife's vehicle. She Loves it. Tim, the owner of the Dealership, explained and oriented the vehicle for 45 minutes with my wife. She was very Impressed with the vehicle and the time put in to explain everything by Tim. We traded a Lexus LX-470 in on it. Got tired of 12.8 mpg and Premium Gas prices. The Cadillac gets 23-25 mpg in real world setting and uses regular gas. The build quality is equal to Lexus. Finally, Hats off to an American Vehicles
The Big Sipper
It ain't a Prius, but I am getting much better city mileage than in my previous CX-9. I have been pleasantly surprised that I have not given up much in terms of acceleration but gained so much in luxury, comfort and space. The legend is (not from the dealer but my research) that this is one of the "bail- out mobiles" driven from Detroit by the GM execs that were blasted for flying the private jets. A bunch of them came off lease and I got this for $11k-$13k below retail (according to Edmunds and KBB). Looks a lot better once I got all the blasted "Hybrid" decals off. We are in love with the Big Sipper.
