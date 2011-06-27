Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

Awesome car in every way Michael Jones , 02/11/2017 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is amazing on performance. quiet and simple to drive . Gas milieage is very good based on the exotic car performance . Back seats are nice. Easy long travel driver. Its not a S class or a 750 bmw . I say that so that you realize its not designed to be cushy. Its designed for folks that want a Z06 in a sedan package. The only downside is that the Cadillac dealers are not quite as good as say a BMW dealer in attentiveness. Leaps and bounds better than 5 years ago but a little growing to do. Buying this car vs the germans is easy. Its looks amazing in comparison and performs as well or better. Drive one and you will undertsand Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rear end noise J , 02/17/2017 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought brand new. $100,000 in December of 2015. Great price for performance by the way. However, Rear end Noise started in April of '16. In the dealership 5 times for the same problem. Longest at the dealership repair shop was 2 months. Finally GM is buying (took until December of '16) it back but they have lost me. Will not buy another GM. Horrible experience. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value