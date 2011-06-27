Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews
Awesome car in every way
This car is amazing on performance. quiet and simple to drive . Gas milieage is very good based on the exotic car performance . Back seats are nice. Easy long travel driver. Its not a S class or a 750 bmw . I say that so that you realize its not designed to be cushy. Its designed for folks that want a Z06 in a sedan package. The only downside is that the Cadillac dealers are not quite as good as say a BMW dealer in attentiveness. Leaps and bounds better than 5 years ago but a little growing to do. Buying this car vs the germans is easy. Its looks amazing in comparison and performs as well or better. Drive one and you will undertsand
Rear end noise
Bought brand new. $100,000 in December of 2015. Great price for performance by the way. However, Rear end Noise started in April of '16. In the dealership 5 times for the same problem. Longest at the dealership repair shop was 2 months. Finally GM is buying (took until December of '16) it back but they have lost me. Will not buy another GM. Horrible experience.
CTS-Vroooom
The V as I affectionately call it is essentially a 4 door Corvette with a smoother ride. Its so much fun its hard to keep your foot from flooring it. Its like having your own personal amusement park ride. The downside is you can watch the gas needle move as you play so if you are eco conscious this is not the ride for you.
