Used 2000 Cadillac Catera for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
1 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20012001
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$5K
Price

Mileage

45K50K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $4,999

    2001 Cadillac Catera Base

    49,222 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Cost Cars - Circleville / Ohio

    Meet our great looking 2001 Cadillac Catera Sedan presented in Black. Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 200hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive delivers up to 27mpg on the highway while showing off with bright wheels, chrome accents, and sleek stance. Inside our Catera, you will find luxury features you desire. Comfortable heated leather seating, a great audio system, and plenty of power accessories. Cadillac offers a long list of safety features you will appreciate, including ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance features. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! If you have income we have options!!! WE HAVE OVER 20 LENDERS READY TO FIGHT FOR YOUR DEAL! RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% AVAILABLE! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL AVAILABLE! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE AND GET APPROVED TODAY! WWW.LOWCOSTCARSOH.COM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Catera with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W06VR54R51R017926
    Stock: LCC7048
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Catera searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Catera
  4. Used 2000 Cadillac Catera
Catera Reviews & Specs