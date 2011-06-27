  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews

10 reviews
price to expect from insurance adjuster

steve collins, 07/10/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

bought this car in dec 2001. old lady had it and omly drove it to store and church. vehicle was exceptional and was a one of a kind for a 1992.

1992 Riv

nieca73, 09/12/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

my husband bought the Riv in May 1992. We store it in the winter and drive it from April or May to October or November - depending on the weather. everyone wants to buy this car. we owned a conveniencd store/gas station. i parked it under the price sign. everyone thought it was for sale. told them not to hold their breath. people have told us that we have the nicest car on the highway - "cherry". love it. won't give it up for anything. looks like the day it came out of the showroom. blue saphire in color. cloth seats - which i prefer. very comfy. great steiro sound.

My review

t. patch, 10/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

In my experience w/ this vehcicle it has been good. It has never let me down and has enough power to get you to what you need to do. It's a great car and if you are looking for a car under $4000 that's luxurious fast and stylish all in the same car, this is it.

Riviera Review

silverrobins, 09/28/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

One of the finest automobiles I have owned and I have owned plenty! Only wish I could purchase a new on just like it. GM should never have changed/discontinued this model.

BRASS AND CLASS

MAGICBOX, 04/14/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

THIS RIVIERA FEELS LIKE LUXURY, AND HAS ALL CONVENIENCES OF LUXERY, BUT HANDLES LIKE A SPORTS. IT OUTDRIVES MANY OF THESE SO CALLED SPORTS CARS, TRUST ME I KNOW. THIS AUTO IS BETTER THAN BOTH CADILLAC'S I'VE OWNED.

