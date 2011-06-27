Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,620
|$1,939
|Clean
|$889
|$1,475
|$1,772
|Average
|$714
|$1,184
|$1,438
|Rough
|$538
|$893
|$1,103
Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,571
|$1,860
|Clean
|$900
|$1,430
|$1,699
|Average
|$722
|$1,148
|$1,379
|Rough
|$544
|$866
|$1,058