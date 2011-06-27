Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous Consumer Reviews

Nice family car jimk1500 , 07/09/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Buick RDZ CXL near 80K miles for $5,500. So far the only significant maintenance that I have had to perform is replacing an expensive sensor in the rear dif. that enabled AWD ($650). Ouch! But no problems otherwise. Nice luxury features for the money. Will probably be switching air ride shocks for stock shocks because the air pump is going, but its just routine care. Not crazy about the lack of power, but it makes me drive slower (my wife is happier). Handled very well in the winter. Surprised that I don't need my truck every time I go to Lowes. Service Records did show that previous owner had trouble with intake. Not my dream car, but a nice cheap drive so far. Report Abuse

LUCKY (I GUESS) erickadam , 02/19/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful It has been a pleasurable 3 years; I bought this car at a buy here pay here lot with 99000 miles on it, and it has been great. NO PROBLEMS, jus the usual breaks, oil change, and tires (which could get expensive). If I were to say something negative I would probably tell you that it is a gas consumer. Car has no problems, but as some of the reviews here I guess I'm a lucky one. GREAT CAR!!!!

A Mistake jerezaa , 04/12/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought used but shouldn't have, Luckily I got the extended warranty because 2 months later the transmission went out (While crossing the Bay Bridge into San Francisco- what an adventure!) Took a month to fix. No trouble for a while but then the something computer module which controls nearly everything went and it overheated. Spent tons of money to replace heads and the dealer (Covert Buick in Austin TX) and apparently they did not fix correctly. It's back in the shop after having it back for only 2 weeks. I should have just bought another car. The car is comfortable and I like driving it but it is the second worst car I've ever owned (The first worst was a Renault LeCar) Don't buy it!

2002 Buick Rendezvous get additional waranty!!!! Suena Olson , 05/14/2016 CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned my Buick Rendezvous for almost 5 years. The additional warranty has paid for the car and then some in repairs. First day off the truck had 1000. tranny repair. Dealership I got it from paid due to warranty requirements of 400 miles or 4 mos of ownership prior to claims. I have had bad wheels, drive shaft repairs, differential problems, broken mirror, gas tank levels repairs, air conditioner condenser and compressor replacements, multiple sensor replacements, and now it is going in and out of AWD by itself and the ABS light comes on. I have never driven 10000 miles without a major repair. It had 35000 miles on it when I bought it and only has 78000 now. I am sure glad I have never sold the Honda Prelude it was supposed to replace because at 137000 miles, it still drives like new and apparently will be taking me to Montana in June because the Buick is back in the dealership for repairs once again. I totaled this car and was uninjured. It may have been the worst lemon of a car but it saved my life in the end. Of course, I bought a Nissan and a Mazda when I replaced this car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value