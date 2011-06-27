Used 2001 Buick Regal GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109 in.
Length196.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3543 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Black
  • White
  • Storm Gray
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Gold Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
