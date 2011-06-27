Used 1990 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

3.1 is a great engine CADDman , 02/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was one of the best cars I've ever owned. It had a really cool interior and dash and was very reliable. Never touched anything for 100k miles, and thaey were minor. Report Abuse

My Regal Regal215 , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The best feature of my 1990 buick regal limited is the interior design. I'm a tall driver (6'3"), and this car was designed with drivers like myself in mind. The rear seat has been shortened to provide extended legroom for rear passengers (unlike the cougar or thunderbird). Comfort is the word to describe the feeling of driving this car.

Buick Regal Limited "Roadster" RocketCityRam , 10/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Even though I'm over 6'1", I find the car plenty roomy and there's a lot of room in the back as well. The fuel usage is good, the accessories are incredible for a car of this class and year. It's so much fun to drive. The ride is good. My car has 109K and I just put new rear struts on it. Boy what a difference. I can't wait to do the front.

Good car buick03 , 12/05/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i bought the car with 162,000 miles. Ran great the whole time,only had a tune up done. I traded it to my father which is extremely rough on cars and it ran 15000 miles with his abuse. Later on he ran it out of transmission fluid and burnt the transmission up...but it still drove..trans needed a rebuild at 178,000..due to no transmission fliud