Used 1990 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
3.1 is a great engine
This was one of the best cars I've ever owned. It had a really cool interior and dash and was very reliable. Never touched anything for 100k miles, and thaey were minor.
My Regal
The best feature of my 1990 buick regal limited is the interior design. I'm a tall driver (6'3"), and this car was designed with drivers like myself in mind. The rear seat has been shortened to provide extended legroom for rear passengers (unlike the cougar or thunderbird). Comfort is the word to describe the feeling of driving this car.
Buick Regal Limited "Roadster"
Even though I'm over 6'1", I find the car plenty roomy and there's a lot of room in the back as well. The fuel usage is good, the accessories are incredible for a car of this class and year. It's so much fun to drive. The ride is good. My car has 109K and I just put new rear struts on it. Boy what a difference. I can't wait to do the front.
Good car
i bought the car with 162,000 miles. Ran great the whole time,only had a tune up done. I traded it to my father which is extremely rough on cars and it ran 15000 miles with his abuse. Later on he ran it out of transmission fluid and burnt the transmission up...but it still drove..trans needed a rebuild at 178,000..due to no transmission fliud
Love my Ride! 4old school.!
the car handles good in turns it accelerates with power even though my car is 26 yrs old..a classic,lol! I am a single mother of 1 18 yr old daughter and it hasn't failed us yet! Transmission is still good .Tires are a great size for a smooth ride.The space for your legs is big so its very comfortable.it has been well maintained buy previous owner,it was from Oregon and little rust. So it has held up great ,now it is an AZ car and we have good AC. .keeps us cool in 130 dg..! The car is good for hwy mls like 26-30 mls per hr.! v6.(3.1) engine cruise control works good. brake are good no aps but it holds the car back with no problems.I would recommend it to my friends or anyone wanting a great smooth dependable ride.I put in modern AC, and some moter mounts one front shock,other than regular oil changes.its just the way I bought it 1 yr ago. Thanks Leah!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1990 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave