Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Features & Specs

More about the 2002 LeSabre
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Total Seating66
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
cornering lightsnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
radio data systemnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
front seatback storagenoyes
cargo netnoyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyes
interior air filtrationnoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
Instrumentation
trip computeryesyes
clockyesyes
low fuel level warningnoyes
compassnoyes
tachometernoyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.
clothyesno
10 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
heated driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.62.3 in.
Length200 in.200 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3567 lbs.3591 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.0.33 cd.
Height57 in.57 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.5 in.73.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
15 x 6 in. wheelsyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
P215/70R15 tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
