2019 Buick Envision Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Envision SUV
Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,362*
Total Cash Price
$40,603
Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,167*
Total Cash Price
$31,971
Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,362*
Total Cash Price
$40,603
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,684*
Total Cash Price
$35,168
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,974*
Total Cash Price
$33,250
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,685*
Total Cash Price
$45,079
1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,395*
Total Cash Price
$46,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$1,529
|$1,582
|$7,395
|Maintenance
|$635
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,646
|$2,677
|$6,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$712
|$1,096
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,078
|Financing
|$2,183
|$1,756
|$1,300
|$813
|$295
|$6,347
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$3,858
|$3,649
|$4,282
|$4,055
|$24,221
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,059
|$9,732
|$9,195
|$10,800
|$11,576
|$57,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$5,823
|Maintenance
|$500
|$767
|$790
|$1,296
|$2,108
|$5,461
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$561
|$863
|$1,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,636
|Financing
|$1,719
|$1,383
|$1,024
|$640
|$232
|$4,998
|Depreciation
|$6,596
|$3,038
|$2,873
|$3,372
|$3,193
|$19,072
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,645
|$7,663
|$7,240
|$8,504
|$9,115
|$45,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$1,529
|$1,582
|$7,395
|Maintenance
|$635
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,646
|$2,677
|$6,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$712
|$1,096
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,078
|Financing
|$2,183
|$1,756
|$1,300
|$813
|$295
|$6,347
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$3,858
|$3,649
|$4,282
|$4,055
|$24,221
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,059
|$9,732
|$9,195
|$10,800
|$11,576
|$57,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,279
|$1,324
|$1,371
|$6,405
|Maintenance
|$550
|$844
|$869
|$1,426
|$2,319
|$6,007
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$949
|$1,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,891
|$1,521
|$1,126
|$704
|$255
|$5,498
|Depreciation
|$7,256
|$3,342
|$3,160
|$3,709
|$3,512
|$20,979
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,910
|$8,429
|$7,964
|$9,354
|$10,027
|$49,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$6,056
|Maintenance
|$520
|$798
|$822
|$1,348
|$2,192
|$5,679
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$583
|$898
|$1,481
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,788
|$1,438
|$1,065
|$666
|$241
|$5,198
|Depreciation
|$6,860
|$3,160
|$2,988
|$3,507
|$3,321
|$19,835
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,151
|$7,970
|$7,530
|$8,844
|$9,480
|$46,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,531
|$1,585
|$1,640
|$1,698
|$1,757
|$8,210
|Maintenance
|$705
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,827
|$2,972
|$7,700
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$791
|$1,217
|$2,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,076
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,307
|Financing
|$2,424
|$1,950
|$1,444
|$902
|$327
|$7,047
|Depreciation
|$9,300
|$4,284
|$4,051
|$4,755
|$4,502
|$26,892
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,829
|$10,805
|$10,208
|$11,991
|$12,852
|$63,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Envision SUV 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,596
|$1,652
|$1,710
|$1,770
|$1,832
|$8,560
|Maintenance
|$735
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,905
|$3,099
|$8,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$825
|$1,269
|$2,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,164
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,405
|Financing
|$2,527
|$2,033
|$1,505
|$941
|$341
|$7,347
|Depreciation
|$9,696
|$4,466
|$4,223
|$4,957
|$4,694
|$28,036
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,588
|$11,265
|$10,643
|$12,501
|$13,399
|$66,395
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Envision in Virginia is:not available
