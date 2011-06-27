Used 1999 Buick Century Consumer Reviews
my first real car
bought it at 126,000 miles from an old dude here where i live in north east montana. all highway miles. thing was so quite that it was running and the only way i knew it was on was to pop the hood and see that the belt was spinning! im 20 and i love this car. the engine isnt a brute. but the car isnt that heavy either. its got enough power to do everything you need it to do. pull onto the interstate, get on it, and before you exit the ramp your up to 75. brakes are great. starts in -40 weather, seats you can fall asleep in (quite nice for the girlfriend also ;) haha) its a great car. you just gotta know how cars work and keep up on the matience and it will last forever.
Decent
Inside is boring as others have stated, nothing outstanding. Bought with 42K miles on it. Does start every time. Have had issues with intake manifold gasket 2 times. $600.00 each time to repair. Some bands in tranny broke at 142,000 miles, around $750.00 to repair. Went thru tires like water thru a siv. Had to have EVERYTHING replaced including struts and mounts. Have replaced every window motor, now 2 more are out. Replaced egr valve. Seems everything carbons up quickly, just have to make sure to use a good quality cleaner every thousand miles or so. At around 60,000 miles, anti-freeze jelled up and have to have radiator replaced, heater core removed and cleaned. cruise control broken.
Way better than expected
Purchased this in 2007 when I had a vehicle emergency. Needed a car, and this was going for $3500 with only 89K miles. I figured I'd drive it until I found the car I was looking for. Now 5 years and 100K miles later I'm still driving it. It's going on 200K miles, and I still haven't had to replace anything! The miles I've put on it have been all highway, but it just won't die. Oil changes every 6000 miles, and one set of tires. I've done nothing else. Reliable and cheap if you are picking one up used, but a word of caution...don't purchase this car if you are around 40 years old. You are almost guaranteeing early onset of a mid-life crisis, which might result in your purchasing a Corvette.
My First Car
I have to say, driving a Buick Century for my 16th birthday wasn't the most stylish thing, but I loved it! This car has about 150,000 miles on it and has had no problems. (just a few minor things) The gas mileage is pretty decent in this car. The seats are unbelievably comfortable. The stereo works incredibly well and is loud. Drives wonderfully on the highway, and surprisingly does good in snow, etc. Back seats are comfortable and offer tons of room. I would actually recommend this car over the car I drive now (Jeep Liberty). This was my first car and I still loved it, and I'm sure I would buy one again if I had the choice.
Great Car for the Value - Still Driving
Great Car for the Value - Still Driving with 170,000 miles. Great comfortable highway auto. Just oil changes, tires and brakes. New transmission at 75,000 miles, and going ever since. Low maintenance. Good Stereo. Seats are comfortable. More support would be better in back portion.Only problem was the cup holders that broke at 110,000 miles.
