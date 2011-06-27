  1. Home
2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i Specs & Features

More about the 2021 X7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.1/525.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Second Row Captain's Chairsyes
5-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
22" V-Spoke Bi-Color Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
22" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Ferric Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
21" Y-Spoke Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Trailer Hitch - 7500 lbs. Towing Limityes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
21" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Ferric Grey Wheels w/All-Season Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
22" V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trimyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
22" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity90.4 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length203.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight5397 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Height71.1 in.
Maximum payload1208 lbs.
Wheel base122.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
